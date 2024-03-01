6 Benefits Of Using Henna Cream On Hair

You will only fully reap the benefits of natural henna cream when you scrutinise your products carefully.

Hair has often been described as the crowning glory of any individual. Soft, smooth and bouncy hair frequently add to any personality's X factor, making them more attractive. However, with high pollution levels, rash use of harsh chemical-based products has led to hair becoming dry, brittle and lifeless. In winter, hair quality further degrades as the roots and hair dry. Henna is nature's answer to care for all your hair-related issues. If you need to moisturise hair, use henna. If you have prematurely grey hair, use henna. If you want to colour your hair naturally, henna is the answer. Henna cream or premixed henna, readily available in the market and at online marketplaces, has emerged as the preferred choice for the new age consumers who are hard-pushed for time.

Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Hair Expert and Founder & CEO of Surya Brasil, shares multiple benefits of henna cream:

Hydrates the scalp: Henna cream helps restore the acid-alkaline balance of the scalp naturally. This balance helps to strengthen the roots and hair and further helps to hydrate the hair. Choose the henna cream carefully and ensure its conditioning agent provides nourishment and hydration. This will leave you with frizz and static-free hair, ready to rock a party or bounce at a get-together with friends.

TRENDING NOW

Mess-free experience: The most significant advantage of henna cream is that it is mess-free and easy to use. You don't have to boil water infused with tea leaves or other herbs; mix it in an iron bowl and then apply it. You can open the lid and start using it directly. Henna cream is now available with an easy-to-use applicator that ensures it can be evenly applied to the roots and the colour does not stain your hands.

Goodness of natural ingredients: Natural herbs that can add to the goodness of henna cream will further enhance hydration and add nutritional value. There is an increased awareness about herbs from Brazilian rainforests like Guarana, Malva, Aca, Jaborandi, and Babassu oil that can further improve the impact on hair. Check the label carefully before buying henna cream and ensure it is 100% natural, vegan and harsh chemical free.

You may like to read

Truly Clean: Talking about harsh chemicals, only a few of us understand the difference between harsh chemicals and the ones that can gel well with the product. While we know of ammonia in chemical dyes, its by-products, such as Ethanolamine, Diethanolamine and Triethanolamine, are equally harmful. PPD, EDTA, GMOs, and Gluten are chemicals you should weed out from your haircare. Ensure the products are free of PPD, DEA, TEA, EDTA, BHT, resorcinol, hydrogen peroxide, sulphate, synthetic perfume and parabens. You will only fully reap the benefits of natural henna cream when carefully scrutinising your products.

Multiple colour options: Gone are the days when henna gave an orangish tinge. Nowadays, one can choose from natural black, brown, copper, burgundy, red, blonde, chocolate etc. All this can be done by altering the henna cream's content. So, if you love to flaunt stylish hair colours, you can safely switch to a natural way.

Re-application in 2-3 months: The most significant task during winter is washing hair. While one needs to apply the henna for 1-2 hours, cleaning it is also a task. But the good news is, one need not re-apply henna as the colour can stay longer when used along with post-coloration shampoo, conditioner, and mask. For those suffering from premature greying of hair, only a touch-up of the roots is required every 20 days.