6 Ayurveda Rituals To Manage Hair And Skin This Harsh Season

Even your skin & hair health is tied down to a good gut, and you will notice a difference in that too. Hence, load up on goods fats like nuts, nut butter, egg yolks, olive oil, etc.

Is Winter tough on your skin and hair? Follow a list of simple Ayurveda things to adopt during this season.

The Winter is coming is now a legendary line for millions of Game of Thrones fans. But long before it became epic, winters always put extra stress on the skin and hair. So don't load your sensitive skin with more chemicals to preserve its natural beauty. Instead, turn to Ayurveda, and you will be blown away. Ayurveda experts will tell you the rituals you need to start before the winter season begins. Colloquial winter comprises two seasons of the Indian subcontinent. Hemant Ritu (Early winter) and Shishir Ritu (Late winter). The temperature in both seasons is cold, obviously, but the way they affect the body is different.

Early winter is the best period for health and vitality. The three doshas are naturally harmonized during this period. Digestion and metabolism are at their best. Skin inflammations reduce owing to the cool weather. Early winter triggers natural oil control and improved compensatory circulation leaving the skin blushing with a glow. The pores tighten, and the skin enjoys increased immunity toward dirt and pollution. The hair grows thicker and fuller during this season.

As the winter slowly intensifies, the air gets drier, colder, and devoid of moisture. This triggers an internal compensatory mechanism. The body's internal environment develops more Kapha (water+earth) to counter the dry weather. This leads to an increase in Kapha. In common understanding, this means the skin feels congested and sluggish. The metabolism and digestion slow down. The circulation, too, is slow and unenergetic.

Doctor Zeel from Vedix (a beauty brand offering customised modern Ayurveda beauty regimens) mentions a list of simple things to adopt during this season to tide over the harsh season.

Warm: It is only common knowledge that warm can help deal with the cold. Food: should be hot, fresh, and laden with heating spices like ginger, pepper, cloves, cinnamon etc. Moist: The body needs an extra dose of fats during this season, both internally and externally. Ayurveda advocates the use of Sesame oil during this season. Sesame oil is hot and moistening, diametrically opposite to the cold and dry season. Hot oil massages followed by steaming/sauna are popular in Ayurveda to harmonize the doshas. Ayurveda discourages the practice of using intense heat on hair and scalp. A warm towel or a hair cap post-oiling can warm the scalp. Heat encourages blood flow and better absorption of the good ingredients in your hair oil. Frequent massages and using sesame oil for cooking can balance the Doshas. Ensure your moisturizer is appropriate for the season and is used regularly. The hair should be oiled before every hair wash. Use of deep conditioning products like post-wash conditioners, leave-in conditioners, and conditioning hair masks should be adopted this season. Moving: The circulation is sluggish during intense winters. The lymph flow is suboptimal through the skin and scalp. This makes the skin flaky, dry and dull. As a result, the hair receives fewer nutrients and hydration. Getting the blood to move energetically can reverse these troubles. Daily workouts are recommended for all. Massaging is a way of passively exercising the body. Use of Instruments to drain lymph, like Gua sha, energy T beauty bars, rollers, face vibrators, etc., can help improve skin health. Head massages with fingertips, massagers, and gentle instruments can also help improve hair growth and vitality.