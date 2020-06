Apple cider vinegar is known to cleanse the skin and also shrink the pores. © Shutterstock.

Summer is at its peak now and many of you must be well aware of the woes of having an oily skin at this time. Oily skin is a root cause of a lot of problems, including open pores on the face. Open pores are small unattractive pits on the face that look like an orange peel. They can make your face look dull, aged and rough. It is usually caused by excessive production of sebum, which is the naturally skin oil. However, factors like stress, genetics, and unhealthy skin care also give rise to open pores. Open pores may also lead to complications like blackheads and acne. Also Read - Attention men: Stay away from these common grooming mistakes during summers

How to get rid of open pores?

There are many ways to minimize the skin pores. The market is full of products that claim to offer relief. But, before you pick the chemical-based products, try these home remedies using ingredients easily available in your kitchen shelves. Also Read - 6 foods to have if you want to get rid of oily skin this summer

Use aloe vera

Applying aloe vera gel every day can give you a smooth skin. Aloe vera can help shrink the pores, clean and nourish the skin and remove oil and dirt from the clogged pores. Also Read - Skincare mistakes that could be a reason for your enlarged pores

You will need

Aloe vera gel

How to

Apply fresh aloe vera gel on the pores and massage for a few minutes.

Let the aloe gel sit on your skin for 10 minutes.

Then rinse with cool water.

Try egg whites

Egg white tightens and tones the skin, which helps in shrinking the enlarged pores. Using egg masks are an excellent remedy for open pores and can also be used to treat different forms of acne.

You will need

1 egg white

2 tablespoons oatmeal

2 tablespoons lemon juice

How to

Take the egg white and mix it with the oatmeal and lemon juice. Make an even paste.

Apply the paste on your face and keep it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Do this twice a week to get a beautiful skin.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is known to cleanse the skin and also shrink the pores. It acts as a toner and tightens your skin. It also reduces any inflammation

You will need

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon water

Cotton ball

How to

Dilute apple cider vinegar in water.

Dip the cotton ball in this and apply the vinegar on the face.

Let it air dry.

Use apple cider vinegar as a skin toner every day.

Choose papaya

Papaya helps in toning and tightening the skin pores. It deeply purifies the skin by removing impurities and unclogging pores.

You will need

A few pieces of ripe papaya

How to

Mash the papaya and apply it on the face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day.

Try baking soda for skin pores

Baking soda is one humble kitchen ingredient which has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing complications like pimples and acne. It also helps remove dead skin cells, grime, and other impurities.

You will need

2 tablespoons baking soda

2 tablespoons water

How to