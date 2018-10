Castor oil has been used since the past several years in India for hair care. It is one of the most powerful hair oils that you can use. This is because castor oil is loaded with properties that can boost hair growth, combat hair loss, clear dandruff and make the hair healthier and hence, more beautiful! Just make sure that you use a very less amount of castor oil for your hair. You don’t need a lot even if your hair is long. Remember to use only a coin-sized amount of it. It is a very thick oil so make sure that you mix it with some oils like coconut oil or almond oil to make it easier to spread it. Lastly, apply the oil only to your scalp and massage it in. You don’t need to apply it all over your hair.

It can clear dandruff: Castor oil has antiviral, antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. This helps the oil kill dandruff causing microorganisms and also prevent the dandruff from reappearing. It can also help the scalp get rid of other infections.

How to use: Mix a bit of castor oil with lemon juice and apply it over your hair for about 1 hour. Then wash off.

It can make your hair grow thicker: Castor oil has ricinoleic acid and omega-6 fatty acids which boost blood circulation to the scalp and encourage hair growth. It is also a useful remedy for split ends.

How to use: Mix castor oil with coconut oil and apply it on your hair. You can leave this overnight and wash off the next morning.

It can cut down frizz: The highly nourishing properties of castor oil come in handy to cut down frizz as well. The oil coast every strand with moisture and essential nutrients to make it smooth.

How to use: Apply a mixture of castor oil and yoghurt on your hair and scalp. Leave on for 1 hour and then was off.