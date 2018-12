The one body part that is the most active is our hands. We are constantly making our hands work. But when it comes to skincare, hands are often the most neglected part of our body. But since they do so much work isn’t it fitting to give them some TLC? Many of us have rough hands simply because we don’t care for them enough. Here are some hand care tips you must follow especially during winters.

Choose a good handwash: Use a gentle hand wash, preferably one that contains glycerine or moisturizing ingredients and one that is sans alcohol. Don’t keep washing your hands every now and then.

Moisturise your hands: After washing your hands, make sure to take the time to moisturise your hands. Use a separate hand cream if possible or use a regular body lotion. Massage the cream inside gently by rubbing your hands together. Don’t forget to moisturize in between your fingers and under your nails. Do this every night before going to bed.

Wear gloves when doing household chores: When doing dishes or cleaning up your home, protect your hands by wearing rubber gloves. The cleaning detergents are very harsh on the skin and can make your hands rough and dry.

Wear sunscreen on your hands: Apply a sunscreen lotion or cream to your hands. Your hands are exposed to the sun too. You need to protect them from UV rays. Hands, like the rest of the body, also develop wrinkles and pigmentation. That’s why it is necessary to protect them from the harsh rays of the sun.

Use lukewarm water to wash hands: Don’t use hot water while washing your hands no matter how cold you feel. Hot water strips the skin of its natural oils making it dry.

Avoid hand sanitizers: Skip store-bought hand sanitizers because most of them contain alcohol and other ingredients that are harsh on the skin. Try making a DIY hand sanitizer with natural ingredients.