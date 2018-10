Waxing is a popular body hair removal method because it ensures clean removal of hair from the roots. It also delays the growth of body hair and makes the skin smooth. The only drawback is that most of us need to go to a salon to do waxing. In some cases, waxing can also lead to ingrown hair and other infections if proper hygiene is not maintained. While you rely on your beautician to do the waxing, there are some things you need to do yourself before going for your waxing appointment. You must follow these instructions even when you are waxing yourself at home.

1) Before going for a waxing appointment, make sure you thoroughly clean yourself. Take a bath just before going for your waxing session. Do not walk into a salon full of sweat, dirt and grime. Skip waxing if you cannot find the time to clean yourself before waxing.

2) While cleaning, make sure you exfoliate your skin. Exfoliating your skin will clean the skin of dead cells and also clear the dirt near the roots. It will make hair removal easier. This is also a good way to prevent ingrown hair. In fact, you must exfoliate regularly to prevent ingrown hair. But you must make sure that you don’t exfoliate right after waxing. This can irritate the skin. Wait for 2-3 days before scrubbing your skin. Do not exfoliate your pubic area.

3) Use warm or hot water while cleaning yourself before waxing. This will open up the pores in your skin and make the removal of hair easier and relatively pain-free.

4) While waxing, ask your beautician if she can apply ice cube over your sensitive areas like your pubic area. This will make your skin a little numb and you are likely to feel less pain while waxing.

5) After waxing, do not put any strong chemicals on your skin. Use soothing natural creams made with ingredients like aloe vera.