A few years ago, I decided to go all natural with my hair, because like most people my chemically treated hair was spoiled. To be honest, I did not even do a good job of taking care of my hair in the initial few days – oiling and moisturising it. While now I love the results of going natural, these were a few struggles of going natural with my hair.

1. DIY hair products are smelly and messy

Some DIY products can be really messy and embarrassing and just not worth it. Every time I apply banana hair mask, I walk around with some fruity smell on my hair. And the banana is so slippery; it just doesn’t tend to go even after several washes. And every time I applied onion juice I had to stay miles away from my friends and colleagues. Here are 6 ways to manage your greasy hair at home.

2. Going all natural can be injurious.

Have you ever tried to use apple cider vinegar on your hair? I did several rinses with apple cider vinegar to improve the porosity of my low porosity hair. In the attempt of rinsing my hair with apple cider vinegar, several times it got into my eyes and I can tell you it hurts like hell. In another instance, I tried using lemon and curd on my hair to get rid of dandruff and ended up with cold.

3. It is time consuming

Taking care of your natural hair can be time consuming. Imagine detangling your hair in the night, moisturising it and tying it with a silk scarf. Conditioning and using those DIY hair masks also means that you are spending a significant amount of time on your hair. You can try these hair fall treatments at home.

4. It can be gross

Have you ever applied moisturising hair mask and left it overnight with your hair wrapped in a shower cap? I tried doing it and to be honest I did it too often only to end up with a fungal infection because of all the moisture.

5. Going natural can be heavy on the pocket

You know that sulphate can be detrimental for your hair and while you think that going sulphate-free and using herbal shampoos can save you a lot of bucks, you were wrong. The sulphate-free and herbal products carry a pretty-high premium too.

Image source: Shutterstock Images