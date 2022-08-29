5 Step Guide To Get The Dewy Summer Glow All Year Long

Insufficient evidence supports the theory that drinking more water is directly related to glowing skin. Therefore, ensure your daily water intake is a minimum of 8 glasses.

Get the bronzed, glowy skin for summer, winter and monsoon seasons.

Weather change can be very inconvenient for your skin. Cloudy, rainy weather will make your skin look very dull. A very easy way to keep your skin beautiful, bronzed fresh, UV protected and dewy even during the dull cloudy days is by following a consistent and good skincare routine. If you are following your routine once a while, it will not reap these benefits. You should maintain your skins natural radiance so that when you apply the makeup products, it will only enhance your natural skin radiance.

5 WAYS TO GET THAT DEWY SUMMER GLOW!

Want to get that summer glow all year long? Simply follow these five easy makeup guide.

Maintain A Good Skincare Routine

The easiest way to keep that summer glow going is by regularly maintaining your skin. Maintain your skin include both your skincare routine and your diet. Exfoliating acids, such as AHAs, BHAs and PHAs (used in measure), are a good option, used alongside an antioxidant vitamin C product to boost luminosity. Other than that keep yourself hydrated and also keep your skin moisturized.

Glowy Primers Are A Go

Using a glow-boosting primer is another great way to get that dewy makeup look. Glow-boosting primers help add instant radiance to your skin. By creating a lit-from-within complexion via your skin prep, you give the ensuing make-up step a huge head start. The Vita Liberata Face Blur is a dream multi-purpose primer that will help you get the exact look that you are looking for. Use this product as a makeup base and add some concealer on top.

Less Is More

When it comes to your base, your aim is to keep your complexion looking fresh and bare, so make use of tinted moisturizers, beauty balms or even just concealer. Add products to amp up the glow, and ones that add instant warmth and color, Bronzers are perfect for this. My tip is to start by sweeping a loaded brush across the forehead, then bring it around the temples and under the cheekbones to gently sculpt the face. During the summer, she also sweeps the color over eyelids and the bridge of the nose.

Highlight Your Features

The key to your healthy, summer glow is highlighting. You don't have to use heavy makeup all the time to highlight and get that dewy makeup. Use liquids and creams to add shine and highlight the dimensions of your skin. Apply these products on your cheekbones, Cupids bow and in your inner eye area. Make sure your also highlight the higher points in your cheekbones.

You may like to read

Fake Toasted Skin

Gorgeous toasted skin is a new trend that everyone is following these days. This look is very easy to get. It is all about how you use the blush. Choose any good color, pink coral or red, that will suit your skin tone. You can apply it evenly on your cheekbones and also bled some on the tip of your nose. Do not forget to blend it high up onto the cheeks. That is how you can accentuate those cheekbones.