If there is one beauty potion that everyone has been talking about and feting about since the past couple of years, it is argan oil, often called liquid gold. We tell you why you must use argan oil and how to use it effectively.

Do you ever wish that you had a magic wand that would get rid of all your beauty concerns and give you fabulous skin and hair? Argan oil has been touted as nothing short of a miracle when it comes to beauty woes. From acne to dull skin and dryness to frizz, argan oil could be the solution to almost all of your beauty concerns. All you need to do is keep a bottle of cold-pressed argan oil in your beauty cabinet and use it regularly. Argan oil is extracted from the argan nut, that is native to Morocco. Vitamin E and fatty acid-rich argan oil is like a treatment for your skin and hair when it comes to cleansing, moisturizing and other skin needs. Want to use argan oil but don’t know how to use it? Here’s are some tips to guide you:

1) Dull skin: Don’t want to use chemical-laden moisturizers? Use argan oil. Just cleanse your face, take 2-3 drops of the oil on your palm and spread it all over your face and neck. You need very little to see the effect. Your face will not only be moisturized, but it will also glow.

2) Baggy under eyes: You don’t need to buy a separate bottle of under eye cream anymore. Just take a couple fo drop of argan oil and, with your ring finger, gently pat it around your eyes. Massage the area with oil and keep it on. You could also do this at night. Your under eye area will be visibly smoother, softer and brighter. It is an excellent way to get rid of fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet.

3) Brittle nails: Dry nails and cuticles? Dab a bit of the oil around your fingertips every day. Your cuticles will be softer and look groomed. It will make you feel like you have got a pedicure or a manicure! It will also strengthen nails.

4) Dry lips: Chapped lips in winter can be treated effectively with argan oil. Use a dropper to put a couple of drops on your lips and spread with your fingertip. Massage it inside. You will get softer, smoother lips after just one use.

5) Foot care: Instead of a foot cream, try using argan oil for cracks or flaky skin on your feet.