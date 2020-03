Cucumbers are a versatile food that can be eaten raw or cooked. You can add it to your salads and stews, vegetable dishes or just munch on it if you get hunger pangs. It contains vitamin C, folic acid and caffeic acid. It is great for your digestive health. Refreshing and hydrating, this vegetable can do a lot for you. But did you know that it can also make you look beautiful?

Cucumbers come with a whole lot of beauty benefits. It rejuvenates your skin and gives your face a glow. It is an antioxidant with amazing cooling and soothing abilities. This vegetable is also known to reduce swelling and save you from sun burns. And, it is a very safe ingredient that you can apply on your face, even if you have sensitive skin.

Let us take a look at a few beauty benefits of cucumbers.

It helps you get rid of puffy eyes

This is a common problem that many of us today face. Overwork, hectic lifestyle and pollution all contribute to under eye puffiness. It can give us a tired look and also add years to our face. Cucumber, with its soothing properties, can come to your rescue. Just cut thin slices of this vegetable and keep it on your eyes for 15 minutes. It will do the trick. You can also apply cucumber juice to the affected area to reduce swelling. It will not only get rid of the puffiness but also refresh and rejuvenate your eyes.

It can tone and soothe sunburnt skin

Summers are harsh on your skin and even with sunscreen you run the risk of getting sun burns. But cucumber can help you here. Just grind some cucumber and take out the juice. Rub this on the affected area and then apply a good moisturizer. The cooling effect will soothe and refresh your skin.

It can help you get rid of acne

Regular application of cucumber can help you prevent acne outbreaks. You can also make your acne go away by applying cucumber juice to the affected area. You can also add the juice to any face mask of your choice. It will protect your skin from irritation and swelling.