Every single individual would love to have a pimple free skin. Other than making your skin look unhealthy and being painful, pimples can rob you of your self-confidence. Zits, pimples, or acne are nothing but skin inflammations that occur when the oil glands of the skin get infected and swell up.

Use these 5 easily available remedies to have clear skin.

1. Ice

Apply ice on the pimples which haven’t grown into a puss-filled eruption on your skin. Ice helps to decrease swelling and constricts the oil glands to push the excess oil and bacteria out of the irritate glands. Wrap the ice in a piece of cloth and place it on the affected area for a few seconds. Wait for a few minutes and then repeat the process. Multiple applications in a day can help remove a pimple in a single day or two.

2. Toothpaste

Use toothpaste to dry out a pimple. Toothpaste has antibacterial properties that help to quickly heal a pimple by removing the bacteria that causes them.

3. Lemon

Lemon juice is made up of citric acid. Its antiseptic properties kill the bacteria and additionally dries up excess oil of the affected area. Apply lemon juice using a clean swab of sterile cotton over the affected area before bedtime.

4. Green tea

The flavonoids and tannis present in green tea help to fight inflammation and bacteria responsible to cause acne. Its high content of antioxidant epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), reduces sebum production, inflammation and reduces acne in skin prone to acne.

5. Garlic

Use garlic to banish bacteria causing pimples from your skin. Its sulfur content acts to heal acne quickly. Slice a garlic clove into two. Then rub its juice directly onto your affected areas.