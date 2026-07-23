5 Hair oiling mistakes that can trigger monsoon hair fall in men

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : July 23, 2026 10:18 AM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr Aparajita Lamba
Hair fall during monsoon is a common concern that many women experience every year. The increased humidity, sweat, rainwater exposure and scalp infections can weaken the hair roots, making strands more prone to breakage and shedding. While lifestyle choices, accompanied by weather do trigger the problem, experts say that hair oiling mistakes also contribute to this without letting the person even realise about it. In this article, we will highlight the importance of hair oiling and also what people do wrong that triggers hair fall, instead of letting the hair growth, especially during the rainy season.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, dermatologist Dr. Aparajita Lamba explained that when humidity rises sharply, the scalp sweats more and the sebaceous glands ramp up oil production.
Dr Lamba notes that applying castor oil to the scalp is a beloved Indian practice but in the monsoon it can backfire. Heavy oils sit on the scalp, trap moisture, and create a feeding ground for Malassezia. If you want to oil your hair, apply it to the lengths and ends only, and not to the scalp, or switch to lighter options like jojoba or diluted tea tree oil which has mild antifungal properties.
Another age old belief is that applying too much oil can help prevent hairfall, and boost hair growth, but in reality Dr Kohli says this is one of the worst thing to do as it triggers more hair fall, especially during the rainy season. Applying too much oil can make the scalp oily and greasy - providing the bacteria the right environment to grow and trigger hair fall.
Dr Lamba notes that people carry a myth that leaving the oil on the hair and the scalp can do best and promote hair growth - the reality is completely different, especially during the monsoon. The humid environment can encourage bacterial and fungal growth on an oily scalp, increasing the risk of dandruff, itching and scalp infections. What should one do then? Dr Lamba says that keeping the oil on the scalp for 3-4 hours is enough to extract out the benefits of hair oiling.
A vigorous head massage may feel relaxing, but excessive pressure can weaken already fragile hair roots. Yes, you read that right! Dr Lamba suggests that one must massage the hair oil gently on the hair and the scalp if they are trying to protect the hair from harsh weather conditions. Remember, a healthy scalp is all that is needed to boost hair growth.
Leaving oil residue behind or using harsh shampoos repeatedly to remove it can both damage the hair. Oil buildup can block hair follicles, while excessive shampooing may strip away the scalp's natural moisture. Use a mild shampoo and cleanse your scalp thoroughly without over-washing.
Can oiling hair really help grow new hair? Not really, says Dr Lamba. "There is nothing, not a single oil on this planet that can grow new hair. Oils can help boost hair health and control scalp issues in some cases. However, it's a myth that they can grow new hair."
Here are some tips that you need to follow in order to ensure oiling your hair strands is not leading to poor scalp health and more hair fall, especially during the monsoon season:
Disclaimer: Hair fall is not just a problem, but is actually a condition that needs your full attention. Remember, not every type of hair fall occurs due to hair oiling mistakes or lifestyle choices - some also happen due to an underlying health condition. Make sure to visit a dermatologist before making changes in your daily routine to stop hair fall.
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