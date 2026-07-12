5 hair oil mistakes that could be causing hair fall and oily scalp in monsoon

Humidity during the monsoon creates the perfect conditions for Malassezia fungus to thrive, causing dandruff and itchy scalp. A dermatologist explains the causes, symptoms, treatment, and prevention tips.

5 hair oil mistakes that could be causing hair fall and oily scalp in monsoon

Monsoon creates the perfect environment for a fungus called Malassezia to go out of control. Malassezia lives on everyone's scalp all year round, feeding on the natural oils our scalp produces. It is not a problem until conditions shift in its favour and the monsoon does exactly that.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Sonali Kohli, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, explained that when humidity rises sharply, the scalp sweats more and the sebaceous glands ramp up oil production.

"This warm, moist, oily environment is where Malassezia thrives. As it overgrows, it triggers an inflammatory response from the immune system. That inflammation speeds up the natural skin cell turnover cycle on the scalp and instead of shedding invisibly the way it normally does, the skin sheds in visible clumps. That is the flaking we see," noted Dr Kohli.

Malassezia Fungus: The Hidden Cause Behind Monsoon Dandruff

What most people do not realize is that dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis, which cause much more intense flaking, redness, and itching, are both driven by this same fungus. The monsoon just hands it the right conditions to dominate.

"I also see a functional medicine angle here that rarely gets discussed. The gut microbiome and the scalp are more connected than people think. During the monsoon, dietary changes, increased consumption of street food, and gut infections are common. When the gut barrier is compromised, systemic inflammation rises, and this directly worsens scalp inflammation. I regularly see patients whose dandruff flares coincide with gut disturbance in this season," said Dr Kohli.

The Surprising Link Between Gut Health and Scalp Problems

This is the baseline. Ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, or selenium sulphide shampoos used twice a week actively reduce the Malassezia load on the scalp. The key thing I tell patients is to leave the shampoo on for three to five minutes before rinsing. Most people rinse it off immediately, which means the active ingredient barely has time to work.

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1. Use an Antifungal Shampoo Twice a Week

This is probably the biggest mistake I see during the monsoon. People go out in the rain, come home, tie their hair, and go about their day. A damp scalp for hours is an open invitation for fungal overgrowth. Dry your scalp and roots thoroughly after washing or getting wet. A low heat blowdry is absolutely fine and far better than leaving it damp.

3. Avoid These Hair Oil Mistakes During Monsoon

Coconut oil applied to the scalp is a beloved Indian practice but in the monsoon it can backfire. Heavy oils sit on the scalp, trap moisture, and create a feeding ground for Malassezia. If you want to oil your hair, apply it to the lengths and ends only, and not to the scalp, or switch to lighter options like jojoba or diluted tea tree oil which has mild antifungal properties.

4. Eat Foods That Support a Healthy Scalp

Zinc and B vitamins, particularly B6 and B12, are critical for scalp health. Deficiencies in these drive seborrheic flares. During the monsoon I encourage patients to increase pumpkin seeds, sesame, legumes, and moringa in their diet. Cutting down on sugar and refined carbohydrates also matters because sugar feeds fungal overgrowth not just in the gut but systemically.

Do Not Ignore Persistent Itching

If the itching is intense, if there is redness or crusting at the hairline, or if the flakes are thick and yellowish, that is likely seborrhoeic dermatitis rather than simple dandruff and it needs prescription treatment. Over-the-counter shampoos will not be enough. Please see a dermatologist rather than managing it for months on your own.