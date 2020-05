Do you shy away from wearing shorts or cut sleeved clothes during summer just because you have dark knees and elbows? Well, then you aren’t the only one suffering from this issue. Dark knees and elbows are a form of hyperpigmentation, which can happen when the skin makes excess amount of melanin. Melanin is the pigment that gives colour to your skin. While this kind of condition is harmless yet shameful, some people want to lighten them to match their original skin colour. Some of the other causes for dark knees and elbows are accumulation of dead skin cells, condition like eczema, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and sun exposure. In a lot of cases, dryness can also lead to dark knees and elbows. We understand your frustration since you can’t step out for your basic shopping leave behind buying your skincare essentials from the stores during lockdown. But, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Try these 5 kitchen ingredients, which can work wonders. Also Read - Follow these effective tips to lighten dark elbows

Lemons

Lemon consists of natural bleaching properties which can help even your skin tone. Apply the lemon juice on the affected areas, gently massage and leave it for about 10 minutes. Later rinse it off with warm water. Repeat this for a couple of weeks and see the difference.

Sour curd

Curd is a well known skin moisturizer.But not many people are aware that sour curd can also help in lightening your skin tone. To prepare the mixture,just add 1 tsp of vinegar and gram flour to sour curd and apply it on the dark skin area. Rinse off after 15 minutes with warm water.

Baking soda

Baking soda exfoliates dead skin cells, unclogs dirty skin pores, keeps bacterial infections at bay and removes blemishes, which eventually leads to a lighter skin effect. Add baking soda to milk and make a thick paste. Apply the paste on your elbows and knees and rinse after five minutes. Do this once a week for two months to see better results.

​Aloe vera

According to a 2002 study published in Clinical and Experimental Dermatology, aloesin, in aloe vera, reduces hyperpigmentation caused by sun exposure. Aloe vera makes the skin supple. To use it, scoop out the aloe vera gel and apply it on to the affected parts. Leave it for about 20 minutes before washing off with cold water.

Green tea

Green tea contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which is its main compound. According to a study published in The Journal of Veterinary Science, EGCG can prevent melanin accumulation which decides the colour of your skin. Therefore, to use green tea as a remedy, steep a bag of green tea in 1 cup of hot water and let it coolfor sometime. Then dab the liquid on your knees and elbows with the help of a cotton pad. Do it twice a day to get the desired results.