5 Best Oils To Mix With Castor Oil For Natural Hair Growth

Are you dealing with excessive hair fall? You will be relieved to know that you are not alone. In India, maximum cases of hair fall issues are reported due to poor water quality, air pollution, extremely stressful daily routine, and most importantly lack of exercise. While the causes are many the remedy only lies in managing your lifestyle routine and adding one simple step to your daily haircare routine - Oiling.

Yes, while many doesn't apply oil to their hair thinking this can damage the hair health or increase hairfall issues, the reality is - oil is the actual food that the hair needs to grow. Therefore, never skip this step. But which oil is best for your hair growth?

In this article, we take a close look at the top 5 oils that you can mix with castor oil to boost your hair growth and keep the strands healthy.

5 Best Oils You Can Add To Castor Oil For Natural Hair Growth

Skip those expensive hair serums and oils, and switch to the natural remedies - castor oil and other oils punched together - and a good hair oil massage. This can help open the blood vessels, activate the blood flow and thus reduce hairfall + boost hair growth.

Castor Oil And Coconut Oil For Hair Growth

Coconut oil is believed to be the most effective oil to boost growth. It get absorbed deep into your hair shaft, reducing protein loss and strengthening roots. Heat of the coconut oil a bit and when it is lightly, warm, massage it on your scalp for good 10 to 15 minutes to boost blood circulation. Leave it overnight for better absorption. Using it regularly, will make your hair healthy and reduce breakage.

Castor Oil And Onion Oil For Hair Growth

Onion oil is popular for promoting new hair growth as it contains sulphur. Elements like sulphur works to improve blood circulation to hair follicles and may help regroup thinning hair. You can make onion oil by heating onion juice with coconut oil and straining it. You can apply it twice a week to notice, reduce in hair fall and improved scalp health.

Castor Oil And Coconut Oil For Faster Hair Growth

Castor oil is widely used for thick and faster hair growth. Rich in ricinoleic acid, it will help boost blood circulation in your scalp and nourish your dry scalp. Castor oil is thick in nature, so you cannot apply directly to your scalp as it can cause irritation. Make sure to mix it with coconut or almond oil for easy application. Massage gently and rinse it off with a mild shampoo to avoid buildup.

Castor Oil And Aloe Vera Oil For Hair Growth

Aloe vera has the property to sood your scalp and helps you get rid of dandruff. Aloe vera oil has the property to unclog hair follicles, and balance scalp oil production. Heat aloe vera gel with coconut oil until it get thick slightly. Apply regularly to calm irritation and support natural hair growth.

Castor Oil And Curry Leaf Oil For Hair Growth

Curry leaf oil is best for preventing, premature growing and hair fall. This oil is rich in antioxidants and amino acid, which help you strengthen hair roots. To make this oil, you can boil few curry leaves in coconut oil until they turn black. Let the oil cool down, strain it, and apply to scalp for strong and shinier hair.

Castor Oil And Fenugreek Oil For Hair Fall Control

Fenugreek oil also called as Meethi, is known for reducing hair fall and boosting growth. Fenugreek oil, nourishes follicles, and improve hair texture. Soak Fenugreek seeds, overweight, grind them, and heat with coconut oil. Use once or twice, weekly for visible improvement.

Massaging these oils regularly on your scalp will reduce hair fall and will promote healthy hair strands. However, hairfall can be triggered by several other serious underlying health conditions. Therefore, if you face extreme hairfall, make sure to consult a doctor immediately.

