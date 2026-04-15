5 Best oils to mix with castor oil for faster and better hair growth based on your hair type

Best oils for hair growth: If your hair feels frizzy and dry, try to apply castor oil atleast twice a week. Scroll down to know the best oils to mix with castor oil to boost hair growth, and keep the scalp clean and dandruff free.

5 Best oils to mix with castor oil for faster and better hair growth based on your hair type

Are you tired of dealing with constant hair fall and slow hair growth issues? Well, in summer, this can get triggered, leaving you feeling helpless and anxious about losing hair. While there are tons of products available in the market that can help you get thicker and better hair, the reality is that most of them are filled with chemicals - which can trigger other health problems in the long run. So, for those who are not looking for a instant and dangerous solution, but is actually asking for a remedy that can help them grow their hair naturally, and maintain its overall health, we have curated a list of 5 natural oils that can work like a magic.

While most of the oils available in the market are filled with fragrances and added chemicals, these natural oils are easily available in your kitchen, and are backed by both science and Ayurveda for helping the scalp stay healthy, nourished and free from infections.

Castor Oil For Hair Growth

Although both science and Ayurveda have listed over 100 hair growth oils that are safe for usage, in this article, we will talk about the best one among them - yes you guessed it right! It's castor oil.

Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, this oil provides natural strength to the roots, helping the hair stay strong and grow naturally.

How Does Castor Oil Help Grow New Hair?

Castor oil is not scientifically proven to boost hair growth, but its anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties make it a popular choice for improving scalp health and reducing dandruff. The point to note here is that when you scalp is healthy and free from any build-ups, you end up enjoying healthy hair growth. Although, your hair needs much more than just oil to grow, and we will share those with you as well. But, before we get into what other tips you should follow to achieve thicker and fuller hair naturally, let's understand how castor oil works (from the lenses of science)

Here are some common claims about castor oil and hair growth:

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It increases blood flow to the scalp, which promotes healthier hair. Applying castor oil once a month can boost hair growth up to five times the usual rate. It can moisturize a dry, irritated scalp. Castor oil's antibacterial and antifungal properties can reduce dandruff. It can help grow hair in other body parts, like the eyebrows and eyelashes.

Now that you know how this oil works, it's important to note that this oil has a thick texture that makes it difficult for someone to apply on the scalp and along the hair. So, the remedy to fix this is to add and mix some lightweight natural oils and then apply it on the scalp. Scroll down to know the top 5 natural oils that can be mixed with castor oil for better, faster and thicker hair growth naturally.

5 Best Oils To Mix With Castor Oil For Faster Hair Growth

Here is a complete list of the top 5 hair growth oils that work like magic when mixed with castor oil:

Coconut oil

Not just mere nutrients, your hair and scalp need ingredients that can help keep it nicely moisturised, and simultaneously free from any build-ups. This oil is light in texture and is known for providing the hair and the scalp with just the right amount of nourishment that is needed for healthy hair growth. Applying coconut oil, punched with castor oil, can help keep the scalp well moisturised and lock in the protein.

Olive oil

Olive oil contains vitamin E and folic acid - the two key ingredients that help keep the roots strong and well-nourished. Studies have shown that vitamin E is great for those who are dealing with poor hair growth. This liquid gold is rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins E and K. These nourishing elements deeply penetrate the hair shaft, providing hydration, nourishment, and protection from within. When mixed with castor oil, this combination can help strengthen the roots, allowing the hair to grow naturally.

Almond oil

Another hair growth oil that works great for growing new hair is almond oil. Extracted from the superfood almond, this hair growth oil contains biotin, vitamin E, and fatty acids - the key ingredients that help keep the follicles well nourished, helping in thicker and fuller hair growth, shinier, and healthier hair. Almond oil also contains active ingredients that work like an emollient, which is a natural cure for dry scalp and split ends.

Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil mimics natural sebum for the scalp. While excessive sebum is considered bad for the hair and the scalp, having the required amount of it is important for proper growth and nourishment. Jojoba oil contains vitamins E and B complex, along with minerals like zinc and copper, which strengthen hair, combat dandruff, and promote growth..

Neem oil

Neem oil contains antibacterial and antifungal ingredients that makes it the right oil for those who are dealing with hair fall which is being triggered by scalp infection and dandruff build-ups. You can simply take some coconut oil in a double boiler pan, add a few neem leaves to it and allow it to come to a boil. Let it steep for sometime before straining it. Now store this neem oil and whenever you want just mix this with castor oil and apply it on your scalp and along the hair.

Over the time, this oil will reduce dandruff, control hair fall and this boost hair growth.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned hair oils are all natural and doesn't really come with any side effects. However, these are just for providing information, and shouldn't be considered as medical options. You must visit a doctor if you are experiencing hair fall issues.

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