5 best natural hair growth oils for men with receding hairline

Best natural hair growth oils: Receding hairline is a common issure that occurs both in men and women. Although this issue is typically popular among men in their late 20s and early 30s. Check out these five best natural hair growth oild for men with receding hairline.

Receding hairline is a common issue that most men often face impacting on their confidence and aesthetics. Although genetics, stress and hormonal variations are at the forefront, medical practitioners believe that a proper hair care routine such as the application of natural oils can revive scalp health and enhance hair growth. Here are five best oils which are rich in nutrients that can enhance blood flow, help feed the hair follicles and help prevent breakage when applied consistently.

5 best natural hair growth oils

Coconut oil: Coconut oil is known to be a deep conditioner as it penetrates the hair shaft and minimizes loss of proteins. It aids in strenghtening weak strands, prevents dry hair, and supports healthier looking hair. Argan oil: Argan oil is commonly known as liquid gold and is full of vitamin E and antioxidants. It help repair damaged hair, reduce frizz and enhance the texture of hair in general, without making them greasy. Rosemary oil: Rosemary oil is an essential oil that is known to boost the growth of hair by enhancing the flow of blood to the scalp. The research has indicated some studies indicate its potential effectiveness as it may be as effective as some conventional treatments in stimulating hair growth when used on a regular basis. Jojoba oil: Jojoba oil is a close replica of the oils that the scalp produces. Massaging the scalp and hair with jojoba oil can help assists in maintaining the hair follicles unclogged, reduce dandruff and create a healthy environment in order to grow hair. Castor oil: Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid and it is extensively used to promote hair thickness. It also enhances blood flow to the head and can be used to stimulate hair follicles, so it is also quite popular among men with thinning hair.

How to effectively use hair growth oils

The best way to effectively use hair growth oils is by gently massaging the scalp at least 2-3 times a week to enhance absorption and diffusion. Carrier oils, including coconut and jojoba may be used with essential oils such as rosemary to increase their properties. To see the result of your hard work it is non-negotiable to be consistent as natural remedies need time to reflect physically.

Cleveland Clinicadvises, "All in all, it's good to start slowly when exploring different hair routines. Remember, not every head of hair is the same, so oils as natural as they may be can yield different results for everyone."

It is important to note that although these oils have the potential of giving life to your dull hair they do not cure serious cases of hair loss. In case it continues to thin or gets worse, there are other conditions that it can be related to like Androgenetic alopecia and one should seek the consultation of professional medical attention.

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