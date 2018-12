They are quite inexpensive, they are mild on your skin and do not have any side effects. ©Shutterstock.

Impurities like dust, oil, bacteria clog the pores giving away to several skin issues. Thus, our skin requires a thorough cleansing routine. But if you are not satisfied with the commercial face washes and masks, then you can make your own face cleanser at home as well. Yes, to stay away from various skin problems homemade face washes are the best. They are quite inexpensive, they are mild on your skin and do not have any side effects. To prepare the face cleanser suitable for your skin type all you need to do is to discover a few best ingredients available in your kitchen.

Let’s have a look at these DIY face cleanser recipes you can make easily at home.

Almonds

Take a handful of almonds, milk and grind to a smooth paste. Mix in a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply the mixture to your face and neck, and leave on for 10-15 minutes. Let it dry and rinse gently with lukewarm water. You can also soak half a cup of almonds in 250 ml water overnight. Blend them properly until the mixture looks like milk. With the help of a muslin cloth strain the mixture. Mix a tablespoon of honey into the mixture. Apply it to your face and neck using a cotton ball. After 15-20 minutes rinse with water.

Oatmeal

In half a litre of water or milk simmer a cup of oatmeal for about 30 minutes. Strain the liquid, then apply to your face and neck using a cotton ball. Let it stay on your face and neck for 10-15 minutes, then wash it off. You can store the remaining liquid in the fridge for up to three days. You can also take powdered oatmeal in a bowl. Mix it with milk or buttermilk to make a paste. Then apply to the skin. Let it dry for about 20 minutes, rinse with lukewarm water.

Yoghurt & Cucumber

Take a food processor or blender, put a tablespoon of yoghurt and half a cucumber in it. Blend them properly. Wash your face with warm water to open skin pores. Evenly apply the yoghurt-cucumber mix onto your skin. Let it dry and rinse after 15 minutes.

Gram Flour & Yoghurt

Take a bowl, add equal quantities of yoghurt and gram flour. Mix it properly until it turns into a fine paste. Wash your face with water and pat dry. Apply the paste to your face and let it dry for 10-15 minutes. And to get a beautiful skin, wash off with lukewarm water.

Lemon & Honey

Mix honey and freshly squeezed lemon juice in the ratio of 2:1 ratio. Between your palms rub the mixture to warm it up a bit and apply a thin layer on your face. Leave it for 10-15 minutes, let it dry and rinse with warm water. Then splash cold water on your face to close skin pores. If you have oily skin this will definitely help.