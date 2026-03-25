5 Best hair oils to control dandruff in summer and boost hair growth

Hair fall control tips in summer: How to stop dandruff from causing hair fall? Try these 5 effective hair oils daily to boost hair growth, control dandruff, and maintain healthy hair naturally.

5 Best hair oils to control dandruff in summer and boost hair growth

Hair Fall Control: Summer not only invites lifestyle diseases but is also known for causing extreme body heat and sweating. While body heat can be regulated through better diet and lifestyle changes, what remains out of sight is how summers can trigger a sweaty scalp, leading to bacterial infiltration and eventually dandruff buildup. All these together not only make it difficult for the individual to control dandruff but also invite hair fall and hair loss issues.

Now, if you are thinking about what can be done to ensure the scalp is healthy and the hair fall problem is under control, we have got your back! In this article, we will tell you the top 5 best hair oils that can help you get rid of dandruff and promote strong and healthy hair - naturally.

Best Hair Oils To Keep The Scalp Clean And Help In Hair Growth

Instead of spending thousands on buying chemically rich serums and hair products just to stop hair fall, try to include natural oils in your hair care routine. If you are confused and not sure about these oils, take a look below and select the best ones according to your hair and scalp's needs:

Olive Oil

One of the best oils to help the hair grow and to ensure that the scalp is clean and free from dandruff is olive oil. Rich in vitamin E essentials, olive oil is known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties - two key ingredients that the hair needs in order to grow and stay strong.

How to use this oil for hair growth? If you are concerned about how to use this oil for hair growth, then follow these essential steps - Simply take 10 drops of olive oil to a bowl, add a few drops of castor oil to it, and mix them well. You can directly apply this hair oil concoction to your hair and scalp and see the results. Rich in essential nutrients, this hair oil concoction can help keep the hair strong and manage the dandruff problem naturally.

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Neem Oil

Extracted from the neem leaves, this hair oil is great for those who are dealing with extreme hair fall issues, mainly induced by dandruff and scalp infections. Neem leaves are packed with anti-bacteria properties, and are rich in fatty acids - two natural ingredients that the hair needs in order to stay healthy and safe from the affects of bacterial infestations.

How to use this oil for dandruff control? If you are new to this, try one of the ancient hair oil recipes for hair growth with neem oil. Simple take a few neem leaves, wash them well and keep them aside. Now take 2-3 tablespoon of coconut oil and using double boiling method, heat it. Put the neem leaves into this oil and let it steep it. Strain and use this oil on your hair and scalp. This oil is excellent for those dealing with hair loss due to dandruff.

Mustard Oil

Mustard oil, also known as sarso ka tel in India, is a potent hair oil which has been used in Ayurveda for decades to keep the hair healthy and shiny. Mustard oil comes packed with erucic acid, oleic acid, alpha-linolenic acid (omega-3), and linoleic acid (omega-6), along with significant Vitamin E and allyl isothiocyanate, which provides the roots the required amount of nourishment that it needs to stay healthy and clean. This oil is also great for those who are facing hair loss due to extreme dryness and colour-usage.

How to use this oil for hair fall control? Simply take 1-2 tablespoons of mustard oil and warm it up using double boiling system. Add a few drops of castor oil to this and mix it well. Apply this hair oil to your hair and scalp well and leave this for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with a mild shampoo and see the results. Studies have shown that applying mustard oil can help boost hair growth by keeping dandruff problem at bay.

Castor Oil

Talking about natural oils for hair growth and not mentioning the most effective one in the list will be a crime, isn't it? Castor oil is known for its powerful nutrients that are known for helping the hair grow naturally without the help of any medications. Extracted from the seeds of the Ricinus communis plant, castor oil is packed with an active ingredient called ricinoleic acid (80 90%). This is a monounsaturated fatty acid, which is known for its medicinal and cosmetic properties. Castor oil also contains smaller amounts of linoleic acid, oleic acid, and Vitamin E - nutrients that the hair needs to stay strong and protected from dandruff.

How to use this oil for hair growth? Simply take 5-6 drops of castor oil and mix it with coconut and olive oil. Warm it up using the double boiling system, and after resting it for a few seconds, apply it evenly on your hair and scalp, before washing it off with a mild shampoo. Applying this hair oil mix twice a week can help boost hair growth and prevent seasonal hair fall as well.

Coconut Oil

The ancient and the most powerful Ayurvedic hair oil - coconut oil is an excellent hair oil that comes packed with lauric acid that works great in managing hair health. When combined with castor oil, this oil mix can help boost hair growth, control dandruff buildups, and also prevent damage due to external factors. Coconut oil can be easily made at home using coconut extracts.

How to use this oil for hair fall control? Simply warm up this oil using a double-boiling system. You can add a few drops of castor oil to coconut oil and apply in evenly on the hair and scalp to prevent bacterial buildups.

Applying oil is essential to keep the hair strong and growing. Be sure to follow a proper diet and lifestyle routine as well. Eat healthy, drink enough water and most importantly, exercise daily. Understand that takign care of your hair is like taking care of your baby, do it all to get it all.

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DISCLAIMER: This article only provides generic information. Don't treat it as a substitute for qualified medical opinions. Always consult a specialist for a specific diagnosis.