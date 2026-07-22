5 Best hair growth oils for men to control oily scalp and hair fall in monsoon

Monsoon hair fall remedies for men: Scroll down to know the top 5 homemade hair oils that can help you fight scalp problems and boost hair growth in monsoon.

Medically Verified By: Dr Aparajita Lamba

5 Best hair growth oils for men to control oily scalp and hairfall in monsoon

Dear men, hairfall is not only a major concern for women, even men suffer from this problem. And when it comes to monsoon, the problem is only meant to get triggered. High humidity, excess sweat, increased scalp infections, and dandruff can weaken hair roots, leading to excessive shedding. While maintaining a healthy diet and proper hair care is essential, certain natural oils may help nourish the scalp and improve overall hair health.

Hair Fall Control Oils For Men

Instead of relying on expensive products, try to add these homemade hair growth oils in your haircare routine during monsoon:

1. Castor Oil + Coconut Oil To Control Dry Scalp Induced Hairfall

Mix castor oil with coconut oil and apply it evenly on the scalp and hair strands. This oil mix is great for managing required moisture on the scalp, preventing it from getting dry and itchy. Castor oil and coconut oil both are packed with vitamin E and other nutrients that the scalp and hair needs in order to stay healthy, especially during the monsoon.

2. Neem Hair Oil For Scalp Acne And Dandruff

Are you suffering from dandruff and scalp acne? Is oily scalp one of your major concern? Well, these issues can be fixed just by adding a simple hair oil in your haircare routine. Neem oil comes packed with antioxidants and antibacterial properties that can fight this issue from the roots, leaving the scalp healthy and boost hair growth.

3. Argan Oil + Castor Oil For Dry and Flaky Scalp

Dry and flaky scalp can trigger hairfall and in order to make it better, one must add just a simple hair oil mix in their haircare routine - few drops of argan oil and castor oil. This oil mix is great for keeping the moisture locked in, prevent protein deficiency along the hairline and keep flakiness at bay.

4. Coconut Oil + Onion Oil For Thin Hair

Coconut oil and onion oil can help manage hairfall issues due to thinning. Onion oil comes packed with vitamins and nutrients that help keep the hairfall issues out of the scene.

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Coconut oil strengthens the hair shaft and reduces protein loss, while onion oil contains sulfur compounds that may support healthier hair growth. Experts say that together, these two oils can help improve the appearance of thin, weak hair when used consistently.

5. Almond Oil For Healthy Scalp and Hair Fall

Almond oil is one of the best hair oils that can boost hairhgrowth naturally. Packed with vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy fats this hair oil is best for providing proper nourishment to both the scalp and hair. If you are suffering from hairfall issues, a regular application for his oil mix may help reduce hair breakage, improve shine, and support overall scalp health.

Although, the above-mentioned oils are made with natural ingredients, they are still not safe for everyone. One should first understand the real cause of hairfall to deal with the condition. Before adding any homemade hair oils to your routine, ensure to consult a dermatologist for better understanding. Remember, every scalp is different, every hairfall is caused by different issues, and thus every problem requires a different solution.

Other Tips To Control Hairfall In Monsoon

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dermatologist Dr Aparajita Lamba, explained that hairfall control cannot be done by just adding specific oils into the routine, one must ensure proper diet and exercise routine is being followed to cure the problem from the roots.

"Hair health is closely linked to overall nutrition, and while natural oils can help moisturise the scalp and reduce hair breakage, they cannot address the root cause of hairfall on their own. During the monsoon, increased humidity can worsen scalp issues such as dandruff and fungal infections, making proper scalp hygiene equally important. A balanced diet rich in protein, iron, zinc, biotin, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids, along with adequate hydration, plays a vital role in maintaining healthy hair. If hairfall is persistent or excessive, it is important to seek medical evaluation rather than relying solely on home remedies."

Disclaimer: Never ignore hair fall as just a condition, there could be underlying health issues that may trigger this. Always consult a doctor before making any changes to your daily routine for controlling hairfall in monsoon.

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