There are many supplements that can slow down the aging process and promote a long, fit and healthy life. Many of these supplements are easily available from common food items and spices that we use regularly in our daily diet. Though these anti-ageing supplements are often sold in capsule form in the market, it is also easily found in almost all Indian kitchens. Now, since we are in the middle of a national lockdown, you must use this time to raid your kitchen larder and make use of the amazing ingredients and foods there that will help you look naturally younger. Let us take a look at a few foods that contain potent anti-ageing properties.

Turmeric

This spice is common in all Indian kitchens. Turmeric contains curcumin, which has amazing anti-ageing properties. It can activate certain proteins, including sirtuins and the AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK). This helps delay cellular degeneration and also promotes longevity. This common Indian spice helps your body fight against cellular damage. Moreover, it can also delay the onset of age-related diseases and prevent some of the common symptoms of old age too. It can also protect you from age-related cognitive decline. So, add it to your vegetables and curries or have it in supplement form.

Green tea

Green tea contains the polyphenol epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which offers some amazing health benefits. It not only reduces your risk of cancer but also offers protection against heart disease and other age-related health complications. A cup or two everyday will increase longevity by restoring mitochondrial function in cells. It also influences the AMP-activated protein kinase and helps you stay young for longer. Green tea also contains the amino acid L-theanine, which protects you from cognitive decline. Not only this, other benefits of this healthy drink include overall wellness and protection from diabetes and stroke. It also offers prevents skin damage and appearance of wrinkles and fine lines due to exposure to the ultraviolet rays of the sun. All you need to do is brew yourself a cup of this beverage or head for the market to pick up a green tea supplement.

Garlic

This has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can protect your skin from the damage caused by ultraviolet rays of the sun. It reduces oxidative stress and protects your immune function thereby preventing cellular damage.

Almonds and walnuts

These are packed with vitamin E. Just grab a handful whenever you are hungry. This will help repair skin tissue, retain skin moisture and protect skin from the damaging UV rays of the sun. It can also prevent cognitive decline in older adults. Walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids that can strengthen skin cell membranes and protect your skin from sun damage. This will prevent fine lines and wrinkles. It also preserves the natural oil barrier of your skin, which makes you glow. Moreover, a handful of walnuts a day can keep heart disease and type 2 diabetes away.

Papaya

Next time you think of buying some multi-vitamins, don’t. Just get a papaya instead. It is a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals. It contains vitamins A, C, K and E and the B vitamins and magnesium potassium and phosphorus. Daily intake of this highly nutritious fruit will help you fight off free radical damage. This fruit contains an enzyme called papain, which has fantastic anti-aging properties. This is, in fact, one of nature’s best anti-inflammatory agents. Many exfoliating products in the market contain this enzyme.