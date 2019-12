Starting from coffee cellulite scrub to rhassoul clay rubdown, there are very many effective beauty enhancers all over the world. © Shutterstock

Women’s quest to look beautiful have been going on since time immemorial. Different cultures across the world have developed and refined their own indigenous beauty recipes with startling results. If today you look at different corners of the world, you will find many secret beauty treatments that women from that area swear by. Most of these traditional secrets are well-guarded and usually pass on by word of mouth. There is very little documentation and research conducted on these methods. But indigenous people say that these novel beauty treatments have been passed on from generation to generation and it works really well.

The beauty of understanding different cultures includes all the tips and secrets you pick up along the way. Whether it’s to heal a fever naturally or step up your beauty regimen with simple DIYs, it’s no surprise that different cultures come with a ton of helpful secrets stored up their sleeves. When we observe people from different parts of the world, we can’t help but notice how smooth their skin is or how healthy their hair looks. And, we want to know, what is the big secret to strutting around with glowing skin and shiny locks?

HIDDEN BEAUTY TIPS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE

It’s time to take a trip abroad and get an insight on some useful beauty tips we might not even know of.

Coffee Cellulite Scrub, Colombia

Coffee works as more than just a pick me up — it also helps to tighten the skin for an overall smooth and firm look. Combining coffee with brown sugar is a genius way to exfoliate your skin for a softer feel and promote overall tightness simultaneously.

DIY Recipe:

Mix 1/2 cup of ground Colombian coffee beans with 2 tablespoons of unrefined coconut oil and 1 teaspoon of brown sugar to form a scrub.

Scrub this mixture on your skin to exfoliate and rinse off.

Turmeric Mask, India

Turmeric is a popular ingredient used in Indian cuisine. It is rich in antioxidants, which combat aging and help to firm the skin. The added honey and yogurt in this face mask will help to moisturize and brighten the skin to help you get back that natural glow.

DIY Recipe:

Mix 2 to 3 tablespoons of full-fat, plain Greek yogurt, 1 teaspoon of turmeric and 1 teaspoon of honey to form a paste.

Apply the paste on your face as a mask and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes.

Rinse off and gently pat dry with a clean towel.

Wine and Oat Mask, Argentina

The resveratrol found in red wine works as a powerful antioxidant that combats skin-aging, while the anti-inflammatory properties help to reduce any inflammation of the skin. Add in some oats to heal skin irritation and you have yourself a beauty mask you won’t want to stop using.

DIY Recipe:

Mix 1 tablespoon of yogurt with 2 teaspoons of honey.

Add a handful of dry oats and a splash of red wine into the mixture and mix to form a paste.

Massage evenly on your face in circular motions and allow the mask to sit for 15 to 20 minutes.

Rinse off and gently pat dry with a clean towel.

Rice Water Facial Rinse, China

Get the Chinese rice out of your pantry and use it to fight free radicals and rejuvenate your skin! This facial rinse also works to fight signs of aging and will completely cleanse your skin from all the pollutants and dust you have been exposed to.

DIY Recipe:

Soak 1 cup of Chinese rice in water for 20 minutes.

Strain out the rice and dip a washcloth in the water and pat your face.

Cleanse your face using this technique every week for optimum results.

Rhassoul Clay Rubdown, Morocco

Rhassoul clay, found in the Atlas mountains (and available online) contains beneficial minerals such as magnesium, silicon, potassium and calcium that nourish and exfoliate the skin to promote overall skin health.

DIY Recipe:

Mix equal parts of rhassoul clay and freshly steeped herbal tea using your hands until you form a paste. Opt to add 1 drop of rose or lavender essential oil. Make sure the consistency of the paste is smooth and is free of lumps.

Transfer the clay to a pan and let it air dry for 2 to 3 days.

Once the paste is ready, apply the mixture to your face and body. Let it dry for 15 to 20 minutes.

Using an exfoliating glove or brush, use warm water to rinse the clay off, rubbing in circular motions.

(Text sourced from zliving.com)