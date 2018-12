Eyebrows define our face and thus, most of us prefer to keep them bold and thick, it makes us look young. However, not many of us are blessed with thick eyebrows. And this article is for you if you are among those who want thick and bold eyebrows. Even if you use brow powders or eyebrow pencils to fill your eyebrows, nothing can beat those naturally long and thick eyebrows.

Coconut Oil: For both skincare and haircare it is been widely used by the cosmetic products. It makes the hair healthy because lauric acid, a low molecular weight in coconut oil penetrates the hair shaft. All you need is a few drops of virgin coconut oil. Dip a cotton ball in the oil and apply it on your eyebrows. Let this work overnight. Next day morning you can wash it off with normal water.

Egg Yolk: Egg yolk helps in the healthy growth of eyebrows because of the protein content in it. Egg yolk helps in promoting hair growth because it also contains biotin. All you need is 1 egg and a few drops of lemon juice. Separate the egg yolk and put it into a bowl. Add a few drops of lemon juice into it and mix both the ingredients well. Take a cotton swab and apply this on your eyebrows. Wait until it dries, after that wash it off with normal water.

Onion Juice: Onion contains vitamins like B6, C, essential minerals, potassium, etc. It also helps in the regrowth of the hair follicles and stimulates hair growth because it has a high amount of sulphur. Take a medium sized onion and cut it into small pieces. Take a blender and blend it properly to make a thick paste. Extract the juice from it. Take a cotton pad and dip it in the juice and then apply it on your eyebrows. Wait for about 15-20 minutes, wash it off with normal water.

Milk: Milk also contains a lot of vitamins, proteins and enzymes that help to boost hair growth and to strengthen the hair strands. Take a bowl, add a few drops of milk. Take a cotton ball, then soak it in the milk. Gently apply this cotton ball on your eyebrows. Before you rinse it off in cold water leave it for 10 to 15 minutes. You can follow this remedy twice a day, once in the morning and at night before going off to sleep.

Vitamin E Oil: Vitamin E helps to regenerate the hair grow because this is an antioxidant, make the eyebrows thicker. All you need is 2 to 3 vitamin E capsules, prick them. Pour the oil into a clean bowl. Apply it on the eyebrows with the help of a cotton ball. You can even leave it overnight or let it stay for about 30 minutes. After that, you can remove it using cold water.