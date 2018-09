Are you scared of your ticking age clock and worried to lose the natural glow and strength of youthful skin and hair? Well, no point in getting tensed about fast ageing. Instead, try out these simple hacks to feel and look young. Apart from giving up your smoking habits and drinking 2 litres of water every day, here are a few more things that can help you preserve your youthful glow.

Include sunscreen into your diet: This may sound weird, but you must be aware that certain foods can serve as the most effective guard against harmful rays of the sun. Hence, apart from wearing a broad-spectrum SPF on your face, you must eat your sunscreen too. An antioxidant found in tomatoes and other red and orange fruits and vegetables can enhance your sun protection by as much as 33%. Experts point out at tomato paste to be one of the best sources of this antioxidant. Green tea should be another must try as it serves as a great source of protection against UVA and UVB rays. Also, the caffeine present in green tea reduces risk of skin cancer. Dark chocolate lovers too can rejoice as flavonoids present in dark chocolate can help you save your skin from sunburn.

Exercise more: Being physically active is not just good for your body but also acts wonder on your skin. Exercising releases a compound called IL 15 that prevents cell death. A recent study has shown that two cycling sessions per week for three months can make your skin look up to decades younger.

Go for facial massage: Doing a facial massage with your skincare products every night for a minute can work magic to lift your facial muscles. Circular motions with the fingertips in opposite directions on each hand encourages elasticity and disrupts the pattern of tension, say experts. This prevents a degeneration of the tissues.

Lessen your sugar intake: If you are a sweet tooth, you must be extra cautious as consuming too much of sugar can speed up the process of glycation that ages skin. Explaining the process of glycation, experts say that it occurs when extra glucose from the blood-stream gets tied to the skin’s youth proteins – collagen and elastin and makes your skin brittle and stiff.