There are many skin care products that actually work. But, sometimes, if you use two of these products together, the result can be less than desirable. More often than not, you may be left with skin irritation, rashes and unsightly bumps. But, if you use these products without layering it on with another, you may be surprised at the amazing effect it has on your skin. This happens because some beauty ingredients become inactive when it is mixed with another. This is what causes irritation.

One such product is retinol or retinoid. There are quite a few beauty ingredients that do not mix well with retinol. Let us see what you must never mix it with during your skin care routine.

Alpha Hydroxy Acid

Retinol or retinoids and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) are both vitamin A derivatives. These can both make you look younger, stimulate collagen production, fade away lines and wrinkles and also speed up skin cell turnover. But both these ingredients exfoliate the outer layer of your skin. Each can irritate your skin. But if you combine these, the effect can multiply. You may experience severe irritation and peeling of skin. Instead, use it on alternate days.

Benzoyl Peroxide

This is good when you want to get rid of acne and the scars that come with it. On the other hand, retinoids can also help with acne treatment as they exfoliate skin and open pores. But never ever use the two together. Benzoyl peroxide deactivates the retinoid molecule. It may not give you rashes but both products become ineffective.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is effective in an acidic pH environment and retinol is good in alkaline pH environment. Both are good for skin care. If you use them together, neither will work. So apply retinol at night since it makes your skin photosensitive and increases your risk of sun damage. You can use vitamin C during the day as it is an antioxidant that protects your skin from the effects of pollution and UV rays.

Salicylic Acid

This is good for getting rid of acne. But so is retinol. But that does not mean that you combine the two. This is because these two products can dry out the skin and cause irritation.