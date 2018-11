Winter may bring in lot of celebrations and festivities, but also gets along several nuisances and your skin and face get hit the worst way possible. It becomes essential for you to prepare a skin care routine in order to stay away from dry skin and charred lips. Although it becomes impossible to avoid the harsh impact of chill on your skin most of the time, here we are with a list of simple beauty hacks that will help you keep your skin smooth and glowing.

Exfoliate your lips: In case you are a victim of chapped lips in winter, it is a must that you exfoliate your lips. Before adding on your lipstick, put a lip scrub to avoid your lips getting as dry as desert.

Go for a water-based moisturiser: Dryness of skin is a common issue that most of us face during winter and you must know that you may have to ditch your regular moisturiser as that may not be enough for your skin during this season. You need to replace your standard moisturiser with a water based one. Irrespective of your skin type, water-based moisturisers provide lightweight hydration and enhance the H2O for your skin.

Hot shower may be an issue for your skin: Hot shower is a necessity for sure during the chills but you must know that hot showers aggravate dryness of your skin and leave it in worst condition. According to experts, too warm water can actually deprive your skin from the natural oils that are required to maintain a balanced moisture level in your skin. Also, it can leave your skin feeling tight and raw.

Keep your hand cream in place: Winters do not just affect the skin on your face but may also leave the skin on your hands vulnerable. Hence, it is essential that you pile up on hand cream and use them appropriately to maintain smoothness of your hand skin.

Know when it is best to use the moisturiser: You must know the appropriate time of using a moisturiser for keeping your skin health intact. Apply moisturiser on your damp skin immediately after a shower or face wash. Avoid harsh rubbing and tap yourself dry with a towel following which you apply your face serum, moisturiser and body lotion.