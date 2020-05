Besides helping your skin to get smooth and flawless, besan is used as a face pack with turmeric to remove the extra hair on the face. Especially around your mouth and chin area. © Shutterstock

All women want smooth and clean face. For smoother skin, many women get their unwanted facial hair either shaved or waxed by professionals at salons. Since now you can’t step out to visit a salon during the COVID-19 lockdown, you are left with no choice but to do it on your own. But if you aren’t skilled to do threading or waxing, removing those facial hair can be extremely painful and may do more harm than good. But then waking up every morning with that hairy face is not something any women would want. And why should you when there are so many safer alternative ways to remove those unwanted hair. We bring to you a few natural ways to get rid of facial hair. These remedies are done with easily available ingredients in your kitchen and are also chemical-free. Take a look – Also Read - Beauty tips for the lockdown days: How to get rid of facial hair at home

Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the go-to spices to deal with many health issues. Apart from being good for yourskin and the antibacterial effect, turmeric is also known to have the properties of curbing hair growth. Also Read - Here is how to get rid of facial hair

How to Also Read - Indulge your secret fantasy: Grow a sexy beard naturally

Make a fluid paste by soaking turmeric powder in water,

Apply to the facial area where you have excess hair and leave on for a few minutes.

After it dries, use a cloth dipped in warm water to wipe away the turmeric and the hair, too.

Gram flour (besan)

Besides helping your skin to get smooth and flawless, besan is used as a face pack with turmeric to remove the extra hair on the face. Especially around your mouth and chin area. You can also mix a little curd or cream to the besan-turmeric paste and apply for an equally effective hair removal remedy.

How to

Mix equal amounts of besan and turmeric

turmeric Add a little water to make a thick paste.

Apply to the problematic part of the face.

Leave it on until it dries totally.

Now dip a cloth in warm water and rub off this face mask

You will find that along with the mixture, the strands of hair are also removed.

Sugar mix

Sugar mix includes some honey and lemon turn into a wax-like substance which helps to remove facial hair effectively. However, you may need to be prepared for a little pain. The molten sugar in this recipe provides the stickiness while the honey and lemon act as bleach and help to soothe the skin.

How to

Take about a tablespoon of sugar in a vessel, add in a teaspoon of honey and a few drops of lemon juice

Heat this lightly or microwave for about 3 minutes and mix to get a smooth paste.

When the paste is still slightly warm, apply it to the part of the face from where you need to pluck the hair.

Cover the area with a strip of cloth and immediately pull the cloth in the direction opposite to that in which the hair is growing.

Egg mask

This remedy with egg mask also works almost in the similar way as that of waxing to pull off the hair. This is quite easy to try at home as all the ingredients are easily available.

How to

Take the white of one egg, add in 1 tablespoon of sugar and half a tablespoon of corn flour.

Beat to make a smooth paste and apply this to the portion of your face that has unwanted hair.

Once it dries pull it off firmly and the hair will come out too.