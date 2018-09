Everybody desires thick, long, voluminous hair. Thin hair can be distressing and can be a sign of or lead to baldness and alopecia. We resort to various shampoos and treatments to get more hair on our scalp. But while using these chemical-laden hair products and hair treatments, we are actually causing more damage to our strands. Nature has a solution for almost all of our concerns including those that have to do with hair. Natural ingredients are a great way to deal with thin hair. When you treat your hair with natural home remedies, you must give it time. There are no instant results! These hair packs by Shahnaz Husain, when applied regularly, can change the texture of your hair gradually. Try putting these hair masks every week.

1) Hibiscus water: Soak 1 hibiscus flower with about 5-6 leaves in cold water overnight. The next morning, squeeze the leaves and the flowers and then strain the water. Rinse your hair with this hibiscus water regularly. You can do this even after shampooing your hair.

2) Avocado hair mask: Mash an avocado to make a smooth pulp and add 1 tbsp green tea and 1 tbsp fenugreek seeds powder to it. make a thick paste and apply evenly on your hair. Leave it on for half an hour and wash off with a mild shampoo.

3) Mango hair mask: Add 1 tbsp yoghurt to mango pulp and add 2 tbsp almond oil to it. Mix well and apply to cleansed hair. Let it dry for about 30 minutes. Then wash with cold water.

4) Papaya and lime juice mask: Take some papaya pulp and add to it 1 tbsp of besan and lime juice. Mix it properly. Apply this to wet hair and keep it on for about 30 minutes. Wash with cold water. If you are not comfortable with the smell of papaya, wash your hair with a mild shampoo after that.