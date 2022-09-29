4 Mistakes You Should Avoid While Washing Your Hair

Washing your hair the right way could just make all the difference. Know what you should not do.

It might seem unnecessary to pay extra attention to how you are washing your hair but it can make a huge difference. When you make some casual mistakes while washing your hair, you may not realize the kind of impact it might have on your hair quality. Your hair is most susceptible to breakage when it's wet and a lot of habitual common mistakes can exacerbate this. But don't fret, because we've got some game-changing do's and don'ts tricks up our sleeve that you need to incorporate in your hair wash routine asap.

4 MISTAKES YOU SHOULD AVOID WHILE DOING YOUR HAIR CARE ROUTINE

Don't Shampoo Too Often

Shampoo sure cleanses your hair and you might be tempted to wash your hair more than once in a week, but it is recommended that you do not do that. Excess shampoo can strip your hair off of natural oils and moisture. Even when you do wash your hair frequently, it is not necessary to use shampoo each time.

Wash Your Hair With Hot Water

Do not wash your hair in hot water. Exposing your scalp to hot temperatures can make both your scalp and hair dry. Hot water can also damage your locks and weaken the roots. The best tip for hair wash is by using lukewarm water. Lukewarm water temperature allows the hair products like hair masque or conditioners to penetrate the scalp and leads to better absorption. The best process of hair wash is by first using lukewarm water and then finishing with cold water. Cold water will hep lock moisture in your hair.

Do Not Rub Your Hair Dry With A Towel

Your hair is the most fragile when it is wet, rubbing it dry can be bad in many ways. Firstly, rubbing your hair dry with a towel can ruffle up your cuticles and increase the frizz in your hair. It is better and healthier for your hair if you let it air-dry or you could lightly dab it dry with your towel. make sure you dry it gently. But, it is advisable not to use a rough towel as it may make your mane dry and unmanageable.

Do Not Switch Your Products Too Often

Because your hair doesn't easily acclimate to the distinct formulas that diverse hair products offer, it's healthier for you mane if you stick to one type of shampoo or conditioner in your hair wash regimen.

