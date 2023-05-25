Stretch Marks: 4 Effective Medical Treatments For Blemish-Free Skin

Does laser remove stretch marks permanently: Stretch marks are a common skin condition. They occur when the skin stretches rapidly, causing the underlying connective tissues to tear, resulting in the appearance of lines or streaks on the skin, affecting self-confidence. Fortunately, Chief Dermatologist Dr Monica Chahar, Director - Skin Decor, Dwarka-New Delhi,shares several medical treatments for stretch marks, including laser treatment, derma roller, growth factor treatment, and combination treatment.
Combination treatment: Combination treatment is a popular approach for treating stretch marks, which involves combining different medical treatments to achieve optimal results. For instance, a combination of laser treatment and growth factor treatment can help to improve the texture, colour, and elasticity of the skin, reducing the appearance of stretch marks significantly. Combination treatment is often recommended for patients with severe or stubborn stretch marks, as it can provide more comprehensive and long-lasting results.
Growth Factor Treatment: Growth factor treatment is another excellent option for removing stretch marks. The one-of-its-kind treatment uses a solution rich in growth factors - proteins that promote cell repair and enhance cell growth. Growth factor treatment helps to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin fibres, which can improve the texture and elasticity of the skin. The best part of this treatment is it's completely non-invasive and requires minimal downtime.
Laser Treatment: Laser treatment is a popular medical treatment for stretch marks. It involves using a laser to penetrate the skin, which helps improve the skin's elasticity and texture. Laser treatment for stretch marks is non-invasive, typically taking less than an hour to complete. Mild discomfort can be managed with topical anaesthesia. However, patients may require multiple sessions to achieve optimal results.
Dermaroller Treatment: Dermaroller is an equally good option to free yourself of stretch marks. It involves using a handheld device with tiny needles on a roller. The derma roller is rolled over the affected area, creating tiny punctures in the skin. This stimulates elastin fibres, which help reduce stretch marks. Dermaroller treatment is also non-invasive.
In A Nutshell
Medical treatment for stretch marks can be an effective solution for improving the appearance of stretch marks. Laser, derma roller, growth factor, and combination treatments are popular medical treatments for stretch marks. However, each treatment has its benefits and potential side effects; consult a qualified dermatologist or cosmetic surgeon per individual needs. Nevertheless, you can improve your skin's texture, elasticity, and overall appearance with the proper medical treatment.