You might need to spend extra time and money to protect your skin during winter. We generally depend on the ready-to-use products which are available in the market, however, they don’t give you the desired results. So proper skincare it is always better to use the natural methods. In winters, you can easily take care of flaky and dry skin by using a tomato. Applying tomato face packs on your skin can help in protecting your skin during this season. The antioxidants in tomato give your face a natural flush and also helps in rejuvenating the skin by improving the circulation of blood.

Tomato and turmeric

This mask gives you an even skin tone and also keeps your skin moisturised. This is the best mask to try if you have blemishes. Just take a medium-sized ripe tomato and 2 to 3 teaspoons of turmeric powder. Take out the seed from the ripe tomato and to make a smooth paste you need to mash it. Then transfer it into a clean bowl and add turmeric powder. Mix all the ingredients. Clean your face and then apply this face pack, wait until it dries. After sometime you can wash it off with lukewarm water.

Tomato and honey

This mask helps to restore the moisture of the skin. Honey helps in keeping the skin hydrated and moisturised throughout because it is considered as a natural humectant. Moreover, both these ingredients contain antioxidants which rejuvenate the skin. Cut a tomato into small pieces. Then to make a paste mash it. Into the tomato paste just add about 2 to 3 tablespoons of raw honey and mix both the ingredients properly. Apply this face pack on your cleansed face and let it stay for about 15-20 minutes. Finally, rinse it off using lukewarm water. After that use a good moisturiser.

Tomato and yoghurt

Yoghurt helps to improve the texture of your skin because it contains probiotics. Yoghurt also helps to moisturize the skin tissue which in turn makes the skin soft and supple. The antioxidants present in them rejuvenate the skin. Blend a ripe tomato and about 3 teaspoons of plain yoghurt. Clean your face then apply the paste and let it stay for about 10-15 minutes. Later on, using normal water wash it off.

Tomato and essential oil

Essential oils are known for its rejuvenating properties and also for its aroma. These oils help in keeping the skin nourished and soft from within. Take a bowl, mash a tomato and add a few drops of essential oil (any). Mix all the ingredients properly. Apply this pack on your face and let it dry, then wash it off with normal water.