4 Advantages Of Including Facial Massage Into Your Skincare Routine

Given our demanding lifestyles, we are caught in the vicious circle of being one step ahead of others in both personal and professional domains. Unfortunately, our health is taking action back in this bid to achieve a perfect work-life balance. According to WHO, 60% of variables are linked to their lifestyle. This data highlights how inappropriate lifestyle choices can substantially affect your health and well-being. In addition, when we leave our homes, we are exposed to various hazardous pollutants that significantly influence our health, especially our skin. However, our skin is a natural shield that protects us from direct contact with all environmental pollutants. Thus, taking appropriate care of our skin and adopting a healthy skincare routine is crucial. Here, self-care techniques like face massage and other types of self-skincare are vital because they calm and revitalize the skin and guarantee its good condition.
Ms Tulsi Gosai, Co-founder of Akihi, shares the advantages of including facial massage and self-care in your skincare routine:
Increases lymphatic drainage: Lymphatic drainage is the procedure by which wastes and poisons are cleared from the body. Unfortunately, our lymphatic function deteriorates with age, and the best method to improve lymphatic drainage is to incorporate face massage into your skincare regimen. In addition, the general health of your skin will improve due to regular facial massages, which will help stimulate lymphatic drainage in the face, shift toxins out of the cells, detoxify the skin, and encourage skin regeneration.
Boosts blood circulation: Toxins can accumulate in our face due to everyday commotion, resulting in puffiness, fine lines, and breakouts. Facial massage increases blood circulation, which helps transport oxygen and nutrition to your skin cells more efficiently. This enhanced motion reduces puffiness, evens skin tone, and flushes out waste and pollutants, keeping your face inside and out fresh and clear.
Provides relaxation: In light of our hectic lifestyles, we cannot detach from the constant worry and tension, which can harm our skin. Incorporating facial massage and other forms of self-care into your skincare regimen can provide advantages that go far beyond the face. It relieves emotional and muscular stress and promotes relaxation, making it an excellent decompression method after a long day.
Improves muscle tone: There is no denying that most people hold tension in their faces. We typically tense our forehead and eye region when we are overly focused or feeling extremely agitated, which can lead to wrinkles over time. Regular facial massage will help improve the tone and strength of our facial muscles.
Appropriate Skincare: Route To Healthy Skin
Incorporating excellent facial care into your everyday routine is the key to having healthy skin. A facial massage or any other form of self-care will not only enhance the health and look of your skin but also relieve stress and encourage relaxation. Additionally, selecting methods and products suitable for your skin condition and issues is essential. In that regard, it is ideal to conduct research and discover what will suit your unique requirements or seek advice from a skincare expert.