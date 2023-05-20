4 Advantages Of Including Facial Massage Into Your Skincare Routine

Self-care tips: Appropriate skincare is the route to healthy skin.

Given our demanding lifestyles, we are caught in the vicious circle of being one step ahead of others in both personal and professional domains. Unfortunately, our health is taking action back in this bid to achieve a perfect work-life balance. According to WHO, 60% of variables are linked to their lifestyle. This data highlights how inappropriate lifestyle choices can substantially affect your health and well-being. In addition, when we leave our homes, we are exposed to various hazardous pollutants that significantly influence our health, especially our skin. However, our skin is a natural shield that protects us from direct contact with all environmental pollutants. Thus, taking appropriate care of our skin and adopting a healthy skincare routine is crucial. Here, self-care techniques like face massage and other types of self-skincare are vital because they calm and revitalize the skin and guarantee its good condition.

Ms Tulsi Gosai, Co-founder of Akihi, shares the advantages of including facial massage and self-care in your skincare routine:

Appropriate Skincare: Route To Healthy Skin

Incorporating excellent facial care into your everyday routine is the key to having healthy skin. A facial massage or any other form of self-care will not only enhance the health and look of your skin but also relieve stress and encourage relaxation. Additionally, selecting methods and products suitable for your skin condition and issues is essential. In that regard, it is ideal to conduct research and discover what will suit your unique requirements or seek advice from a skincare expert.

