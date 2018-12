Dandruff is embarrassing and annoying throughout the year. But, in many, the problem exacerbates in winter because of the dry, cold weather. Dandruff refers to a scalp problem where white flakes are shed by the scalp. This often causes itching. When skin cells die, they shed some flakes. This is normal, but, in some cases, the cells mature earlier than usual and shed dead skin cells in the form of large, white clumps called dandruff. Some of the most common causes of dandruff are growth of fungal infection on the scalp. This can worsen when there is extreme exposure to heat and cold, or due to conditions like dermatitis. While there are special medicated shampoos, oils and other treatments for dandruff, what really works best are home remedies. Most home remedies for dandruff are made with natural ingredients that have dandruff-fighting properties, are safe and without any side effects. But home remedies need to be used for a prolonged period of time for effective results. Make sure you try these home remedies for dandruff for at least a couple of weeks.

One of the best ways to deal with dandruff is to apply curd to your scalp and hair. This is because curd is acidic, Curd not only fights dandruff, but it also conditions the hair. This is how you use curd to get rid of dandruff: Take a small amount of curd (enough to cover your scalp). Apply it and keep it for one hour. Wash it off with a mild shampoo. Do this at least twice a week.

You could also mix curd with some other ingredients to make the hair mask more nourishing. Aloe vera is naturally healing and has strong antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. All you need to do is scrape out aloe vera gel out of a leaf and collect it in a bowl. Apply this gel all over your scalp and massage it in. Keep the gel on for 30 minutes. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Gram flour is another dandruff-fighting natural ingredient that you need to apply to your hair. Besan cleanses the scalp thoroughly to remove dirt and dryness. Make a paste of gram flour and curd and apply on your scalp. Rinse after 20-30 minutes to get dandruff-free hair.