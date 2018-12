You will be shocked to know that there is a fungus called Malassezia that lives on your skin’s surface. Owing to which you may tend to develop patches that are lighter or darker than your surrounding skin. The condition is not contagious. If you are suffering from this condition, discoloured as compared to the surrounding skin, red, brown, pink or slightly tanned, Itchy, scaly, and dry, and so on, are the symptoms which one may experience. The causes of these conditions can be attributed to your weak immunity, oily skin, due to a lot of sweating and hot and humid climate. In case you are suffering from this condition then consult your expert and seek treatment for it. Also, try these natural remedies and get rid of tinea versicolour.

1: Baking soda

Tons of research observed that baking soda has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, which can help you to deal with skin infections. Moreover, fungi are unable to survive in an alkaline environment. The pH of your skin is acidic and baking soda makes it alkaline, by eliminating the fungi which lead to tinea versicolour.

Smart tip: Take some baking soda and add water to it. Then, apply that thick paste on the affected area and then wash it off later. Another option is- take some baking soda in a glass of water and drink that magical solution.

2: Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has been used since ages to help you get rid of skin ailments. Here, we tell you why tea tree oil can be a boon for you. Some clinical studies revealed that tea tree oil can potentially treat relatively minor skin infections or diseases. Furthermore, it is also loaded with anti-inflammatory properties which can tackle itching and its antifungal activities eliminate the fungus which causes tinea versicolour. But, keep in mind that you should not use it without diluting it.

Smart tip: Mix tea tree oil with some coconut oil and apply it on the area where you have patchy skin. Later, wash it off and you will notice the difference for sure.

3: Eucalyptus oil

Various studies observed that eucalyptus oil (EO) and its major component, 1,8-cineole, have antimicrobial effects against bacteria, viruses and fungi. Hence, it is used to treat skin infections. Furthermore, Eucalyptus oil is loaded with a compound known as eugenol, which is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It can help relieve tinea versicolour symptoms like itchy and dry skin and so on and can fight the Malassezia fungus as well.

Smart tip: You can take eucalyptus and coconut oil in equal quantities and massage it on the areas where you have rashes. Then, after washing you can pat dry your skin.