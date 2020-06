Coconut milk is a great food for your skin as it has healthy proteins and essential fats. @Shutterstock

Summer's sweltering heat and the harsh sun rays are likely to cause damage to your lustrous locks. Luckily, there are some foods that can help repair your damaged hair and bring back their lost shine. You can get the benefits either by consuming them or applying them on your scalp. Needless to say, chemical-free natural treatments are the best when it comes to hair and beauty problems. Below are some natural ingredients which you can eat or apply as hair masks for healthy and shiny tresses:

Honey

Honey can offer a dozen of benefits for your hair, skin and overall system. It has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial as well as hydrating properties. Drink honey and lime juice every morning. It won't just improve your gut health but will also be effective for your hair. There is also a simple honey hair mask to replenish a dry scalp.

NOTE: You need to make sure your honey doesn't have added sugar.

What you need

2 tbsp coconut or almond oil

1 tbsp honey

How to

Mix the ingredients and heat it up in the microwave or a double boiler for a few seconds so they are well combined.

Massage the mixture into your scalp and then cover your head with a shower cap or a microfibre wrap for about 30 minutes to an hour if you have more time.

Then rinse off with a gentle shampoo and you will have a soft scalp and shiny hair.

Coconut milk

When it comes to promoting hair quality, you may think of coconut oil first. Coconut oil is really good for hair growth, but coconut milk can give you better result. Coconut milk contains more protein than coconut oil and thus it is better at repairing damaged hair. Coconut milk is also a great food for your skin as it has healthy proteins and essential fats. If your hair is getting thinner, this DIY coconut milk mask can help.

What you need

½ cup of coconut milk

3 tsp olive oil

Hot water

How to

Mix the milk and oil with a whisk or a hand blender until well combined and apply the mask on your hair.

Work it slowly into your scalp and through your hair.

Invest in one of the silicone scalp massagers if you’d like.

Take the mask through to your ends as well.

The scalp is where hair growth begins.

So really take the time to slowly massage the mask into the scalp.

Wear a shower cap or cover your head with an old T-shirt and wait for 20 minutes and then rinse off.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is an awesome probiotic which can prove to be a great addition to your daily diet. Apart from that the lactic acid present in the yoghurt helps in cleansing the scalp, while the proteins help in nourishing and strengthening your hair. Here’s a deep cleansing and conditioning hair mask that will do wonders for your split ends, dry and chemically treated hair.

What you need

2 tbsp plain yoghurt

1 ½ tbsp raw honey

½ tsp coconut oil

How to