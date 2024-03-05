3 Foods For Good Hair That You Must Absolutely Include In Your Diet

Some foods are must-haves that can transform your hair and make sure you are able to arrest hair loss before it gets out of control. (Photo: Freepik)

Hair is associated with your overall confidence. As such, if you are losing hair, besides changing your shampoo, focus on your diet and nutrition, too.

Hair health is as important as skin health. Nowadays, most people complain of hair fall and hair loss issues owing to exposure to pollution, and poor lifestyle choices like not getting enough sleep, not eating balanced meals, and not exercising. Hair health must be prioritised as it is linked to our overall health. It speaks volumes of what is going on inside the body, in case it is deficient in something, or if there are any hormonal issues going on. Hair is also associated with your overall personality and confidence. As such, if you are losing hair, besides changing your shampoo and checking with a dermatologist on a milder one, focus on your diet and nutrition, too. Make sure to serve your body from within by eating healthier meals.

Dermatologist Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich took to Instagram to list out three major foods for good hair health. They are: walnuts, almonds and seeds. According to the expert, these are must-haves that can transform your hair and make sure you are able to arrest hair loss before it gets out of control.

Almonds

Wondering what is so effective about almonds? The expert said almonds are rich in omega fatty acids and vitamin E. They help in improving the 'tensile strength' and texture of hair. Almonds are also rich in biotin and magnesium, and we are aware that they both play individual and major roles in maintaining good hair health.

Walnuts

Walnuts are also must-haves. Not only are they tasty and good for overall health, walnuts are loaded with antioxidants, vitamin E, vitamin B and omega fatty acids. This makes walnuts one of the best nuts for both skin and hair. You can crush and eat them with smoothies and oatmeals, or you can eat walnuts as it is.

Seeds

And finally, seeds. They are immensely beneficial for hair. According to the dermatologist, consuming a mix of pumpkin, sesame, flax, sunflower and chia seeds regularly is one of the best things you could do for your hair. She called them a "treasure of essential minerals and vitamins" like zinc, magnesium, and selenium. These seeds are not only nutritious, but also tasty to eat. You can munch on them during your midday snacking hour. Or, you can add them to your fruit bowl and eat them.

What About The Quantity Of These Food Items?

Almonds -- Have 10-12 every day

Walnut halves -- Have 6-7 of them

Mixed seeds -- 1 tbsp every day

Best Time To Consume

Either with breakfast or as a midday/evening snack.

Soaked Or Raw?

"There are no conclusive studies on which one is better, but the scale tips towards soaked nuts. Soaked nuts are easier to digest and chew, but there are no proven medical studies on the difference in nutritional value of both," the expert concluded.

