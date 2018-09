Stress, air pollution, bad lifestyle habits, smoking, eating junk food, not getting enough sleep, harmful makeup and allergens harm our skin to a great extent. Thankfully, nature provides us with a few ingredients that you can use to reverse the damage that we have inflicted upon our skin. Celeb dermat Dr Rashmi Shetty suggests a few face masks that you must use regularly for beautiful and healthy skin.

DIY grape and wheat flour face mask for sun-tanned skin

Grapes are packed with potent antioxidants that protect the skin from free radical damage, harmful UV rays, help stimulate collagen and elastin tissue. It also Tightens skin pores and stimulates skin renewal.

DIY: Mix 2 tbsp of fresh grape juice with 1 tbsp of wheat flour and 1 tbsp of lemon juice. Apply on your face and then wash it off after it dries completely. Remove the pack in an upward direction using a wet cotton pad and then rinse off with cool water.

DIY potato and curd mask for clearing skin pigmentation

The potato in your kitchen isn’t just a versatile ingredient that adds flavour to any curry or vegetable, it is also a beauty product. No other ingredient in your kitchen clears the skin as naturally as a potato does. Additionally, potatoes also help reduce pigmentation and age spots. They also work as skin tan removers and for relief from sunburns. Curd, on the other hand, is a great moisturizer and a natural bleaching agent.

DIY: Mash one small potato into a smooth paste and mix it with half a spoon of curd. Apply the pack to your face and wash it off after 15 minutes for beautiful, naturally clear skin.

DIY clay and oats mask for getting rid of dullness

A clay mask can be a great one of the best pick-me-ups for the skin. Good cosmetic clays conditions and nourishes your skin by removing the dead cells and extracting the extra oils and impurities from the surface of the skin. One should apply clay a mask regularly as it can impart a natural glow to your face.

DIY: Mix 1 tbsp oats with 1 tbsp buttermilk and cold milk, 1 tsp honey, a few drops of essential oils, 1 tsp powdered orange peel and 1 tsp crushed herbs like chamomile and lavender. Apply this mask on your face for about 15 minutes and wash off with warm water. Pat dry. Use it once a week.