3 types of lip balms that you can make at home

Envy those TV commercial models who have perfect lips? Well, we don’t blame you. Everyone want their lips to be soft and luscious and the best thing you can achieve that is by providing them appropriate nourishment. Many people think that brushing teeth regularly is the only thing, which is a part of oral hygiene, however it is not true. Keeping our lips healthy and moisturized is also very important. If you are suffering from dry, peeling, and chapped lips, then it is time to opt for a fully homemade, chemical-free lip balm. Here are 3 recipes you can try at home with ingredients already available in your kitchen cabinet.

Mint chocolate lip balm

Ingredients

2 tsp of white beeswax pellets

2 tsp of sweet almond oil

1 tsp cocoa powder

Few drops of peppermint oil

Steps

Melt the white beeswax pellets.

Stir in your cocoa powder until it is blended smoothly.

Add sweet almond and peppermint oil while you stir the ingredients.

Once it cools down, pour it into small containers to store.

Raspberry and lemon lip balm

Ingredients

2 tsp raspberry gelatin mix

2 tsp virgin coconut oil

3-4 drops of lemon essential oil

A spoon

A microwave-safe bowl

Steps

Heat coconut oil in the microwave for about 20 secs.

Add raspberry gelatin mix and blend the two ingredients together.

Place the mixture in the microwave again and make sure once the gelatin melts, the oil should have a raspberry color in it.

Now mix it with the lemon essential oil properly.

Carefully pour the mixture into a container and keep it in the refrigerator till it freezes.

Rose Lip Balm

Ingredients

1 tbsp beeswax

½ tbsp castor oil

3 tbsp rose-infused oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp cocoa butter

¼ tsp powdered alkanet root

Steps

Melt the beeswax and mix castor oil, rose infused oil and cocoa butter into it.

Add vanilla extract for some fragrance.

Add your alkanet root powder for some natural color.

Wait for it to cool down, then pour the mixture in a container and keep it in the refrigerator till it freezes.

