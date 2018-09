Who doesn’t want a strong and healthy hair? Long and shiny hair has always been the marker of a woman’s beauty and charm. Researches show that your hair grows around 0.5 inches (1.25 cm) per month and 6 inches (15 cm) per year. Age, health, genetics and diet are the factors on which the speed of your hair growth depends, say doctors. While you cannot control factors like age and genetics, diet is something which you can easily modify in order to strengthen your hair and pave way for fast hair growth. Also, it is essential for you to know about those foods that amp up your hair health. Here are few foods that are best for your hair growth.

Eggs: Eggs are a storehouse of protein and biotin which are immensely nutritional for hair and promote hair growth. Doctors say that eating adequate protein is essential for hair growth as hair follicles are made of mostly protein. If you have a low-protein diet, you are likely to get more hair loss. Biotin is needed for the production of a hair protein called keratin and having more biotin can enhance hair growth. Also, eggs are a great source of zinc, selenium and other hair-healthy nutrients.

Berries: Loaded with vitamin C, berries are known for containing beneficial compounds and vitamins that may enhance hair growth. Vitamin C has strong antioxidant properties that help in protecting hair follicles against damage from harmful molecules, also known as free radicals which exist naturally in the body and environment. Vitamin C also helps body to produce collagen, another protein that prevents hair from becoming brittle and breaking.

Spinach: Packed with a host of beneficial nutrients like folate, iron and vitamins A and C, all of which promote hair growth, spinach is extremely healthy for your hair. Apart from this, spinach is a great source of iron that helps red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body for boosting metabolism and aiding growth and repair, thereby promoting hair growth as well.