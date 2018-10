Clay mask also helps to heal various skin ailments. It also absorbs dirt and impurities from the skin. However, there are various kinds of clay and each of them has its own unique aspects. Each type of clay can give you some amazing results. Using clay masks can provide you several beauty benefits such as detoxifies and purifies skin, rejuvenates skin, unclogs and shrinks pores, regulates sebum production, gives you smoother and softer skin, etc.

Bentonite Clay

Bentonite clay is mostly used for all skin types because it is naturally rich in silica and aluminium. It removes any kind of dirt, dust, and impurities from your skin. Bentonite clay is also a natural skin exfoliator. To make the mask all you need is 2 tablespoons of bentonite clay, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of any essential oil and water. Take a bowl, add bentonite clay and lemon juice. After that add essential oil and water as required. Mix all the ingredients properly to make a semi-thick paste. Apply it on your face and neck. Then wait for 20 minutes. Wash it off with normal water and pat dry your face. For better results repeat this pack twice a week.

Red Clay

Red clay is also known as Rhassoul clay. It is best for both skin and hair. Red clay removes toxins from your skin and gives it a natural glow. Best for all skin types. Also improves the elasticity of your skin. To prepare the mask all you need is 1 tablespoon of red clay and 1 tablespoon water. Take a bowl, add some red clay and mix it with water to form a semi-thick mixture. Apply this mixture to your face and neck. Try to avoid applying this pack on your eyes, ears, and mouth. Wait for about 20 minutes, let it dry and after that wash it off with cold water. For better results repeat this pack twice a week.

Green Clay

It is also known as sea clay or French clay. It is best for all skin types. Green clay helps to soak excess oil from your skin and maintains the sebum production. To make the mask take 1 tablespoon of Fgreen clay,1 tablespoon of lavender essential oil, 1 tablespoon of honey and water. Take a bowl, add some green clay and essential oil. Mix both the ingredients properly. After that add honey and little water, to form a smooth paste mix everything well. Apply it on your face and after 20 minutes wash it off. For desired results repeat this pack once a week.