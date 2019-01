Cold weather and low humidity strip the skin and hair of its natural moisture in winter. Your skin care regimen in winter should aim at preserving the natural moisture of the skin and hair. Here are some essential tips as suggested by Dr Rinky Kapoor, cosmetic dermatologist and co-founder of The Esthetic Clinics, that you need to follow.

Haircare

• Cover your head when you leave your house and oil and condition your hair more frequently.

• Warm up some olive oil or coconut oil and apply on the scalp for an hour and then wash off, twice a week or so. This will help condition the hair and reduce frizz.

• Use moisturising shampoos and post shampoo, use leave-in conditioners and serums if you have very dry hair.

• Tie up the hair and try not to leave it open for very long to prevent dryness.

• Hair treatments like hair spas at the salon may help those who have very dry hair.

• Those with thick unmanageable hair may benefit with the cysteine treatment which helps the hair to soften and reduces frizz in the hair.

• Those with coloured hair must use sulphate free shampoos and appropriate conditioners advised post the procedure to improve the appearance and maintenance of the colour.

• Dandruff and dry scalp are very common in winter. It is best to consult your dermatologist.

Face care

• Use a soap-free non-foaming mild cleanser that does not strip natural oils from your skin.

• Use a toner to balance skin moisture and reduce the appearance of pores.

• “Oily skin types can use a light moisturiser on the skin, but those with dry skin should use a thick moisturising cream with ceramides, vitamin E, or hyaluronic acid, squalene etc.,” says Dr Rinky.

• Do not forget to use sunscreen in the day. Cover your face when you step out.

• Always carry a lip balm with you, apply it each time you feel a stretch on your lips. Do not lick or bite your lips.

• Do not go to bed with cosmetic makeup on your face. Always remove with cleansing milk or micellar water and follow up with a night moisturiser.

Bodycare

• Avoid bathing in hot water as it sucks all the natural oil from your skin. Slather oil or body lotion immediately after drying to trap the moisture. Body lotions with oatmeal extracts, shea butter, Centella Asiatica are beneficial. For those with very dry skin, there are emollient oils available, just add a few drops of these in the bath to keep the skin moist.

• In general, fragrance-free body washes with appropriate ph levels are ideal for bathing. Those containing aloe vera are good due to their soothing properties.

• Layer on clothes for warmth instead of wearing a single thick cloth.

• Use a good hand and foot cream overnight on hands and feet and nails. Ghee can also be used on the feet at night if you have a problem of cracked feet.

• Remember to drink lots of water as one does not feel too thirsty in winters which can lead to dehydration.

• Those with skin problems like eczema, psoriasis etc. witness an aggravation of these problems in winters. They need to seek their dermatologist’s advice to know which products to use.