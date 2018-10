A lot of brides-to-be start their beauty regimen for their wedding a few days before the actual date. However, signing up for last-minute advance bridal packages, peels, polishing, laser rejuvenation, photo facials and other facials, can do more harm than good. The ingredients used in these kind of treatments may not be harmful but could still cause some reaction to your skin especially if your skin is sensitive. You could actually end up getting pimples, boils or pigmentation on your skin on your wedding day! According to celeb dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad, if you want to try these kind of bridal skin treatments, it is better to start doing these at least 3 months in advance so you know what works for your skin and what doesn’t. But it is important for you to understand that these kind of treatments are not necessary. Dr Jaishree admits she is a fan of DIY home treatments as well. After all, natural ingredients are always excellent for your skin. Here she suggests two homemade face packs brides-to-be can start using about 10 days before the wedding to look breathtaking on the wedding day:

Mix half cup yoghurt with 2 spoonfuls of honey and a pinch of turmeric. Apply this mixture all over your face, arms, legs and other parts of your body. leave for 10 minutes and then rinse. the lactic acid in yoghurt lactic acid has moisturising properties and hydrates your skin. It also lightens and evens your skin tone. Honey is soothing and moisturizes as well. Turmeric has antibacterial properties that kill germs and microbes on your skin making it hygienic and clean. This pack can be used on all skin types. Mix oatmeal with honey and use this paste as a gentle scrub for exfoliation. Exfoliation will help remove dead skin that makes the skin look dull.