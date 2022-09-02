10 Ways To Protect Your Skin From Harmful Ultraviolet Rays

Sunshine can be good for your skin and health but UV rays exposure is not. Make sure you take all these precautions before you go out in the sun.

When you are spending time outdoors, soaking in the sun and get all that vitamin D, it feels amazing. The vitamin D from sun rays helps develop stronger and healthier bones. Some amount of sun exposure is good for everyone However, there are pros and cons to everything. Spending a lot of time in the sun can be equally bad for the skin. As you expose yourself to suns rays, you also get exposed to the UV radiations from the sun. UV radiations can affect eyes, skin and also the immune system. When you are outdoors, try to minimize UV rays exposure or eliminating it by taking the precautionary measures. If you do so, you will also eliminate the risks of skin cancer, early ageing and cataracts.

Signs Your Skin Is Sun Burnt

Excessive exposure to suns UV rays can cause sunburn on the skin.

Reddish skin

Skin will feel very hot and tight.

Pain and discomfort in the skin.

Sunburn can also lead to skin peeling and discomfort.

10 Simple Precautionary Measures

The precautionary measures will not take up much of your time, but they are extremely essential.

The best way to protect yourself from Ultraviolet rays is by applying more than enough sunscreen. Make sure it is water-resistant and has an SPF of at least 30.

Wear clothes that will protect you from UV rays. Long sleeve clothes, a hat to cover your face, slacks and sunglasses for your eyes should provide enough coverage.

Include vitamin D in your children's diet and make sure older kids and your babies are covered and protected with sunscreen.

Take extra caution while near sand, snow, or bodies of water. They reflect the UV rays from the sun. You can be more susceptible to becoming burnt as a result.

Because of climate change, natural sun exposure is no linger healthy for skin. Instead get all the vitamin D that you need from other ways like vitamin supplements, and vitamin rich foods.

Use no tanning beds. UV rays from the sun's ultraviolet spectrum and tanning beds can cause wrinkles and skin cancer.

To protect your lips, apply lip balm with at least SPF 15 to them.

You can reduce your risk of skin damage and skin cancer by seeking shade under an umbrella, tree or other shelter. Even when you are in shade, be sure to protect your skin by using sunscreen or wearing protective clothing.

Try not to schedule outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunglasses protect your eyes from UV rays and reduce the risk of cataracts. They also protect the tender skin around your eyes from sun exposure. Sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays offer the best protection. Wrap-around sunglasses work best because they block UV rays from entering on the side.