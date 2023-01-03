10 Trending Cosmetic Procedures You Might Want To Know

Let's look at some of the cosmetic procedures that are increasingly gaining popularity in the beauty and cosmetics industry.

Facial cosmetic procedures are widely opted by people belonging to all age groups. A large number of people are taking efforts and trying various cosmetic procedures to look younger for longer, and they are looking to firm and tighten the skin, reduce sagging jowls, and define neck contour, and facial features. Advances in cosmetic technology are helping people to get the look and appearance they have always dreamt of.

Here, Dr Debraj Shome, American Board Certified in Facial Cosmetic Surgery and Director, The Esthetic Clinics, tells you about the 10 trending cosmetic procedures that can come to your rescue to amplify your beauty.

1. Rhytidectomy (facelift): It is designed to make you look younger by taking away those wrinkles and sagging skin that causes you to look older. It will give you a more youthful look, by tightening the muscles in your neck and face, and at the same time, the excess skin will be taken off.

2. Brow lift surgery: A forehead lift can be performed using three common procedures; an open direct brow lift, an indirect brow lift, or an endobrow lift, performed through an endoscope which is being done under general anaesthesia or local anaesthesia with sedatives. This cosmetic procedure corrects the sagging in the upper eyelids, forehead skin, and eyebrows.

3. Rhinoplasty: This is a cosmetic surgery procedure, during which changes are made in the nose, the nasal cartilages, and the nasal bone, to make the nose appear more refined and aesthetically better looking. The procedure is more commonly known as nose reshaping surgery or a "nose job" or nasal refinement surgery. This type of surgery is used to rectify cosmetic problems involving the nose like genetic problems, disease, and damage done during an accident, which can make the nose appear large, asymmetrical, crooked, bent, and unsightly. Nose cartilage can also be modified to create a more appealing look. Rhinoplasty can give the face a whole new, more attractive look.

4. Breast lift: It is used to restore the breast shape to a more aesthetic appearance, add volume to the breasts, improve the breast contour, give you beautiful perky breasts, improve your body image and boost your self-esteem and also give a better proportion between the breasts and buttocks giving your whole posture a better appearance.

5. Tummy tuck: This is a very common surgery which can help you get the kind of look you want for your stomach. Tummy tuck surgery is suitable for people who have tried all kinds of exercises and diets to tone their stomachs but have not been successful. Tummy tuck surgery is also known as abdominoplasty.

6. Coolsculpting treatment: No needles, no surgery, no scars, no downtime, and a figure to flaunt. This is the definition of CoolSculpting in short. Some of us have to live with stubborn fat pockets that refuse to respond to diet and exercise. The stubborn fat consists of the number of fat cells that become set during childhood and adolescence time and do not vary when we become adults. The fat distribution in the body varies from person to person and very few are born lucky with even fat distribution. Vogue techniques such as CoolSculpting or Cryolipolysis is a scientifically proven way to kill fat cells by freezing.

7. Liquid facelift: Uses a combination of neuromodulators like Botox along with Dermal Fillers and facial thread lifts to lift, plump, smooth and re-contour the face and reduce the appearance of wrinkled and sagging skin. A nonsurgical facelift is a non-invasive procedure, which does not have any downtime and gives immediate and almost pain-free results, and this is why it is not rated as one of the top facial rejuvenation procedures in the world.

8. Ultherapy: This is a revolutionary coming-of-age cosmetic surgery treatment that is completely non-invasive and produces the most natural-looking results in a facelift. Ultherapy is a no-knife option that boosts the body's own collagen production and works on facial muscles to tighten and rejuvenate the facial features giving a much younger, fresher, and more relaxed appearance.

9. Liposuction surgery: This is a simple procedure that removes the fat pockets from the body. Liposuction is an invasive procedure and needs ample recovery time. Liposuction surgery can give dramatic results when done by one of the top plastic surgeons in India. It is a body contouring procedure that includes the risks that are involved in any usual surgical procedure such as bleeding and complications because of anesthesia but the long-term advantages of liposuction procedure outweigh the risks. This surgery can be done on the abdomen, arms, thighs, back, hips, buttocks, chest, face, ankles, calves, flanks, waist, inner knee, cheek, chin, and neck.

10 The Dermal Fillers: These are injections administered into or beneath the skin to add volume to the face. They offer a subtle, but efficient improvement of the skin, and the effects can be noticed immediately. Dermal filler injections allow people to look younger and more beautiful.