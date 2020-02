Holi Skin Care Tips 2020: Holi is just around the corner and everyone is waiting for the D day to celebrate with colours. However, unlike the traditional dry gulal, nowadays, there are a lot of harmful colours in the market. The synthetic pigments and dangerous chemicals mixed in them may take a toll on your skin and hair, causing rashes, hair fall, etc. That is why a little precaution enjoying Holi, the festival of colours, is not only welcome, but also necessary. Check out 10 Holi Skin Care Tips to protect yourself from the skin and hair hazards of Holi celebration. Play safe!

Oil your hair and body

Apply warm coconut oil, castor oil or even sunflower oil with a few drops of lemon on your hair and skin 15 minutes before you start. This will help the colours come off easily later.

Moisturize well

Apart from oil, consider moisturizing your skin with a sunscreen moisturizer to prevent tanning while playing Holi outside.

Wear appropriate clothes

Fabrics like denims and synthetics can stick to your body and may become heavy as well. Therefore, opt for dark colours in cotton. Also make sure that your clothes are covering maximum parts of your body including your head. This will save your scalp where the colours stays for longer than other body parts.

Apply nail polish

Harsh Holi colours are the most difficult to remove from body parts like nails. Applying nail paints (even by males) will give you a protective coat.

Drink lots of water

Since water keeps your hydrated, don’t forget to drink loads of it before you start playing.

Protect your eyes and lips

Many people love applying surprise colours which can turn out to be much more harmful for your eyes than skin. Therefore, strictly avoid wearing eye lenses and also keep your lips protected by applying a lip balm.

Avoid rashes with soothing agents

In case you get rashes or experience irritation on your skin, apply aloe vera gel, rose water or cucumber juice. They will help soothe your skin.

Avoid scrubbing if you have acne

If you are already suffering from a skin problem like acne then avoid scrubbing your face to remove colours. Instead, use a paste of besan (gram flour) and raw milk to gently remove the colours.

NEVER use detergent soaps on skin

Many people scrub their bodies with detergent soaps after playing Holi in order to get rid of the harmful colours desperately. Never think of doing it as it may damage your skin even further. Instead, apply body lotion on your body after taking bath.