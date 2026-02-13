10 Hormone Biohacks Every Woman Should Know For Better Health, According To Celebrity Dermatologist

Biohacking is a method to optimizing your own body and mind. This approach invloves techniques to improve your health, brainpower or athletic ability.

Hormone Biohacks Every Woman Should Know: Have you been feeling off lately? Fatigue, mood swings, acne, irregular periods, PMS, etc. Women often undergo several phases of life, from puberty, pregnancy and menopause, which can impact their hormonal changes more often than they expect. The good news is that simple lifestyle changes can ease these frustrations.

In a recent Instagram post, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a prominent aesthetic physician and board-certified dermatologist, who has worked with multiple celebrities, shared ten hormone biohacks every woman should know. She suggests that following these basic tips can help fix what pills often don't. In her words, "These small daily biohacks quietly fix what pills often don't."

What Is Biohacks?

According to Medical News Today, biohacking is a do-it-yourself (DIY) method that focuses on personal improvement, which provide oppurtunity to change aspects of their biology to improve their health, performance or well-being. People often hack their biology for various reasons, such as fixing what they perceive as flaws, increasing their perceived control over their health and trying to extend their lives.

"Biohackers are really looking to optimize not only performance, but optimize their health, and are looking for these they call them hacks to be able to do that," Dr. Melissa Young said in a podcast. "I think, more and more, we're seeing some interesting that may be helpful in optimizing mind, body, emotional health, but also performance. It's actually very exciting and cutting-edge."

Ten Hormone Biohacks Every Woman Should Know

Here are 10 hormone biohacks every woman should know for better health, according to Dr. Gupta:

Track ovulation: Support hormone balance by tracking ovulation each cycle, because it reflects true hormonal health. Healthy meals: In the second half of your cycle, eat slightly more nourishing meals to support progesterone and reduce PMS. Stay physically active: Add strength training two to three times weekly to stabilise blood sugar and prevent hormonal weight gain. Sun bathing: Get natural morning sunlight within one hour of waking to reset cortisol and sleep hormones. Check ferritin: Ask to check iron stores (ferritin) so fatigue and hair fall are corrected early. Bowel movement: Maintain daily digestion with fibre, water, and movement to help excess hormones leave the body. Good quality sleep: Protect hormones by sleeping seven to eight hours consistently, as sleep repairs hormonal signalling. HIIT: Balance workouts by limiting excessive cardio and prioritising recovery, especially with irregular cycles. Avoid plastics: Reduce hormone disruption by switching to glass and steel containers instead of plastic. Manage with stress level: Lower stress daily with breathing, walking, or quiet time, as calm nervous systems support progesterone.

"People are really learning more about their bodies and what will help them be healthier and feel better and perform better," Dr. Young said. "That's always a good thing, and hopefully, having these good discussions with your medical providers as well so you get a good dialogue on their experience with the medical literature, what's good for you, but absolutely."

