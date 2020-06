Read this in Hindi. Also Read - Hair fall treatment at home -- 7 remedies that work!

Do you have dark inner thighs even though you are fair-skinned? This is an embarrassing condition. But you aren't alone in this. Several women have thighs, which are darker than their overall complexion. One of the reasons why this happens is because your thighs rub against one another when you want or even otherwise. This usually happens when women tend to put on weight on their thighs. Even dry skin in this area can lead to darkening. The good news is, you can lighten the dark spots on your inner thighs at home in a natural way. Here are our 10 home remedies.

Coconut oil with lemon juice

How it helps: Coconut oil helps lighten hyperpigmentation on the skin and also moisturises dry skin. While lemon juice acts a natural bleaching agent and helps get of blemishes. This pack makes for a natural moisturising bleach.

Steps

Take 3 tbsp of coconut oil and add the juice of half a lemon in it.

Apply it on your inner thighs and massage for 15 minutes.

Wash the area with warm water and pat dry using a cloth.

Curd and lemon

How it helps: Curd helps moisturise the area while lemon helps lighten it. it has acidic and whitening properties which also keeps infections at bay.

Steps

Take 1 tbsp of slightly sour curd and squeeze half a lemon into it.

Add a pinch of gram flour or besan and turmeric or haldi to the mixture.

Apply on dark inner thighs and leave it to dry.

Gently scrub off using circular motions and use plain water if needed.

Sugar, honey, lemon

How it helps: Sugar is a natural exfolitor which helps shed dead skin cells from the area. Honey helps moisturise the skin and lemon reduces pigmentation.

Steps

Mix 1 tbsp of honey with juice from half a lemon and 1 tsp of sugar.

Apply the paste of the inner thighs and gently scrub in circular motions till sugar disappears.

Let it stay for 10 minutes and then wash it off with water. Know more about the benefits of honey and different ways of using it here.

Sandalwood and cucumber

How it helps: Both of these are natural cooling agents which soothe the tender skin of the inner thighs. The addition of lemon in this pack makes it acidic which helps lighten the dark spots.

Steps

Peel and grate a cucumber and add 1 tbsp of sandalwood powder to it. Add lemon juice and mix well.

Apply on your inner thighs and let it stay till it dries off.

Then wash it off.

If you have chafing, you skip the lemon juice and use this pack to soothe the area.

Almond oil, milk and honey

How it helps: Almond oil is rich in vitamin E which is responsible for brightening the skin tone. Milk and honey prevent infection and also moisturise the area.

Steps

Take 2 tbsp of milk and 1 tbsp of honey in it. Add 1 tsp of almond oil also.

Apply it on inner thighs and let it stay for 15 minutes.

Wash it off with water once it dries.

Oats, curd and honey

How it helps: Oats help exfoliate the skin while curd makes it smooth and honey has anti-bacterial properties. Using this pack helps provide overall benefits to the inner thigh area. Apart from this, oats can also help you get beautiful skin and hair.

Steps

Take 1 tbsp oats and add sour curd in it. Also add a few drops of honey.

Apply this thick paste on the inner thighs and scrub the area gently.

Wash off after a few minutes and pat dry.

Potato and tomato juice with honey

How it helps: The juices act as natural bleaching agents but the juice of potato and tomato is suited for sensitive skin as well. If you have dark spots that refuse to go away, this is the perfect remedy for you. Honey will soothe the inner thigh area.

Steps

Peel half potato and grate it. Add tomato juice to it and 1 tbsp of honey.

Apply the mixture on the inner thighs and let it dry.

Then wash off with plain water.

Orange peel with honey

How it helps: Orange peel is packed with vitamin C which also acts as a bleaching agent. When mixed with honey, the mixture gently soothes and makes the skin blemish-free.

Steps

Take the peel of an orange and 1 tbsp of honey.

Squeeze the peel to release its acidic content in the honey.

Now grate or powder the peel and add it to honey.

Now apply this sticky paste on the inner thighs.

Wash it off after 15 minutes with plain water still the stickiness goes away. You can also use orange peel to resolve other beauty problems.

Aloe vera gel and almond oil

How it helps: Aloe has soothing properties and suits all skin types. The addition of almond oil makes the pack a skin lightening agent as it is rich in vitamin E.

Steps

Take about 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel and add a few drops of almond oil in it.

Massage your inner thighs with this pack till all of it is absorbed into your skin.

You can wash off with water if you feel it is sticky or else let it be as it is.

Rose water, lemon and glycerine

How it helps: If you want your inner thighs to be soft and spotless, use this pack. The three ingredients lighten skin tone and also moisturise the area.

Steps

Take 1 tbsp each of lemon juice and glycerine. Now add 3-4 drops of rose water to it.

Apply the pack on the inner thighs before bedtime. Let it stay overnight.

You can wash the area with water next morning while bathing.

When using these packs, make sure you do not use soap on the inner thighs and if you tend to sweat a lot, apply talcum powder on the area. In case you have a cut or wound then let it heal before you start applying these packs. Use these home remedies once every day and see visible results in a few days. If you want to tone your thighs, here are 5 yoga poses you can try.

Image source: Shutterstock