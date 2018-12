Have you started planning your Christmas and New Year parties? You may have started to zero down on what you’re going to wear, the makeup you’re going to use, the food you’re going to cook and the party you’re going to plan. But, in this process, make sure you are not running your health. With just a few weeks to go before the festive and party season, it is important that you keep your beauty in top shape to look stunning during all the celebrations. Here are some tips you need to follow to look and feel beautiful as bid adieu to 2018.

In order to prep your skin for the party season, make sure you moisturize it properly. Start applying almond oil to your face every night. Almond oil has vitamins A, E, D and B which help the skin trap the moisture in and keep it soft.

Make sure you drink at least 8-10 glasses of water every day. Drinking water is an excellent way to flush out toxins from your body and make your skin look clear and beautiful.

Replace caffeine with green tea. Drink 3-4 cups of green tea every day. The flavanoids present in green tea improve blood circulation and this ultimately adds a glow to your skin.

The party season coincides with winter. Make sure your skin is fresh and smooth by exfoliating once a week. Make homemade scrubs and apply on your face gently and wash off with warm water.

Don’t skimp on the sunscreen just because it is winter. You need sunscreen throughout the year. Make sure you use a good sunscreen and reapply every 4-5 hours.

Love applying makeup? You can go all out this New Year’s Eve. But make sure you don’t experiment with new cosmetics or brands right before the big party. You may have allergic reactions. Experiment a few weeks before.

Schedule your facials every two weeks to give your face a complete makeover.

Do an elaborate hair spa, preferably with organic ingredients, a few days before to get healthy and nourished tresses.

Make sure your nails are well groomed. Get manicures and pedicures a few days before your parties are to begin.