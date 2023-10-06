Yogic Health: Beyond The Definition Of A Healthy Body Or Mind

The Yogic exercises are combined with breathing exercises, thus improving oxygenation, purifying the organ systems and inducing relaxation of both body and mind.

What is Yogic Health? Is it different from general health?

What are the basic principles of yoga and yogic practices? Health is not just limited to a disease-free or injury-less state of being. In general, when you find a person with a fit body, strong mind and good social behaviour, you may consider them healthy. But in the actual scenario, you must include specific points that yoga focuses on. Yoga creates harmony between body and mind and is designed on three main elements breathing, movement, and meditation. Ankita Mahajan, Naturopath and founder of Yogymummy explains that people practising yoga can experience holistic benefits of mind and body, including enhanced posture, flexibility, endurance, balance, and body awareness. It is essential to learn human anatomy to understand yogic health. The Taittiriya Upanishad includes the structural aspect of the human body.

Yogic Health Certainly Distincts From General Health

It is beyond the definition of a healthy body or mind. It's a holistic approach to health which can be attained with proper discipline and yogic lifestyle. Yoga is a medicine with specific physical postures (asanas), breathing techniques (pranayams), relaxation techniques, meditations, and lifestyle changes inspired by ancient yogic philosophy. It is simple to practice if the yoga teacher has well-absorbed the core of yoga. The right yoga guru will make your life medicine-free and help you reach blissful living.

Understanding The Concept Of Disease

Any disruption, derangement, or bodily impairment may lead to disease. In Patanjali yoga sutras, there are a total of 13 obstacles explained in the chapter Samadhi. Vyadhi, or condition, is one of these obstacles. In the chapter, it is mentioned that certain five kleshas are responsible for mental illness-

Ignorance Ego Desire Aversion Fear of death

Ignorance: Root Of All Disruptions Among These 5 Kleshas

Now, understand this in modern terms. Today, we live a sedentary lifestyle with no consciousness in mind, developing countless disruptions or impairments in the body. For general fitness, you will require all healthy nutrients and exercise, but for yogic health, you need to be more aware and work on the above kleshas to attain a yogic body. You need to pay attention to what is provided and offered, which costs you a lot later. For example- a plate of maida momos has no or minimal nutrition to offer, but you eat them while ignoring the fact that it doesn't provide any food. This ignorance creates digestive health issues, which later develop hormonal imbalances and diseases like PCOD and PCOS.

