7 Yoga Techniques To Get Rid Of Insomnia

Sleep helps create new pathways and maintains existing ones to create long and short memories. It increases awareness and makes the person alert. It supports the integrity of nerve cells in several brain functions and enhances communication between two neurons. Sleep is necessary for all the body's biological and metabolic processes, from respiration to excretion. Lack of sleep or reduction in the quality of sleep causes several lifestyle disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular diseases, autoimmune conditions, psychological disorders and so on. Thus, it becomes mandatory that we address the issues with sleep disturbances before it starts affecting the body's internal clock. Several conventional therapies cater to sleep disorders. Yoga, a form of medicine, originated in ancient times with scientific and physiologic backgrounds. A mindful mode of physical activity characterizes it.

Sleep And Arousal Cycles

A small peanut-sized brain organ, the hypothalamus, controls sleep and arousal cycles. The suprachiasmatic nucleus, a cluster of numerous cells within the hypothalamus, regulates the body's behavioural rhythm according to the information about the light perceived by the cells in our eyes. The sleep and wake cycle shifts are communicated with the hypothalamus by the brainstem at the base of the brain. GABA, a neurochemical produced by the sleep-promoting cells within the brainstem and hypothalamus, reduces the arousal centres' activities. The information from the sense organs is relayed to the cerebral cortex, which processes the short to extended memory. The master gland located within the two cerebral hemispheres of the brain, called the pituitary gland, receives signals from SCN and increases melatonin production. Once the light reduces, melatonin puts us to sleep.

Insomnia

Primary insomnia is when sleep disturbances are not linked to any pre-existing health condition. Secondary insomnia is when sleep disturbances occur due to medications, substance abuse, pain, or other health conditions. The duration is acute, followed by one night to a few weeks of sleep disturbance and chronic, followed by three nights a week for three months or more. Several techniques can be included in our daily practices to help us progressively relax. A few are highlighted below by Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana (a Naturopathy Wellness Retreat in Bangalore).

Counting: With breath awareness, counting from 1- 100 and the reverse can slow down the mind and release the cyclical thought patterns. These cyclical thought patterns are the mental loops we fall into regarding work, family, deadlines, etc., preventing us from sleeping peacefully. Counting with awareness can help the mind to detach from these loops for longer and better sleep. Breathe awareness and breathing exercises: It involves being aware of our breath, the subtle movements of our respiratory muscles and regulating our breath with counts. This slows down our breath and sends triggering signals to the brain. These signals communicate with the hypothalamus and SCN to produce the chemical messenger GABA which induces sleep. Revisiting your day: Retracing the day's steps from waking up the day's events, from simple to complicated, helps to detach and relax progressively. This practice helps to revisit our actions and assess the validity of our choices and actions. Next time when a similar scenario recurs, instead of getting alert and agitated, we would have better solutions for the problem. Projecting Gratitude: When we focus on appreciation, gratitude and love, we can elevate ourselves from the day-to-day scenarios to a delighted and productive lifestyle. We sleep better when we are happy with ourselves and our surroundings. So always make it a point to appreciate the blessings. Visual Imagery: Imagining an image or scenery that induces a feeling of happiness leads to the secretion of feel-good hormones that enhance the action of the parasympathetic nervous system for relaxation. Yoga Nidra: It is a relaxation science that allows us to delve deep into the realms of the subconscious mind, releasing and relaxing mental tensions and establishing harmony in all aspects of our being. Movement-based meditation combines simple rhythmic movements with minimal stretching; full body activation enhances sleep quality.

Full Body Scanning

Lying down and scanning our whole body from head to toe. Releasing tension progressively in the physical body induces a state of awareness of the physical body. Rectifying the parts and postures induces a sense of self-gratification and self-love, promoting relaxation.

Sleep quality is defined as satisfaction with the experience, integrating aspects of sleep initiation, maintenance, quantity, and refreshment upon awakening.