Sleep helps create new pathways and maintains existing ones to create long and short memories. It increases awareness and makes the person alert. It supports the integrity of nerve cells in several brain functions and enhances communication between two neurons. Sleep is necessary for all the body's biological and metabolic processes, from respiration to excretion. Lack of sleep or reduction in the quality of sleep causes several lifestyle disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular diseases, autoimmune conditions, psychological disorders and so on. Thus, it becomes mandatory that we address the issues with sleep disturbances before it starts affecting the body's internal clock. Several conventional therapies cater to sleep disorders. Yoga, a form of medicine, originated in ancient times with scientific and physiologic backgrounds. A mindful mode of physical activity characterizes it.
A small peanut-sized brain organ, the hypothalamus, controls sleep and arousal cycles. The suprachiasmatic nucleus, a cluster of numerous cells within the hypothalamus, regulates the body's behavioural rhythm according to the information about the light perceived by the cells in our eyes. The sleep and wake cycle shifts are communicated with the hypothalamus by the brainstem at the base of the brain. GABA, a neurochemical produced by the sleep-promoting cells within the brainstem and hypothalamus, reduces the arousal centres' activities. The information from the sense organs is relayed to the cerebral cortex, which processes the short to extended memory. The master gland located within the two cerebral hemispheres of the brain, called the pituitary gland, receives signals from SCN and increases melatonin production. Once the light reduces, melatonin puts us to sleep.
Primary insomnia is when sleep disturbances are not linked to any pre-existing health condition. Secondary insomnia is when sleep disturbances occur due to medications, substance abuse, pain, or other health conditions. The duration is acute, followed by one night to a few weeks of sleep disturbance and chronic, followed by three nights a week for three months or more. Several techniques can be included in our daily practices to help us progressively relax. A few are highlighted below by Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana (a Naturopathy Wellness Retreat in Bangalore).
Sleep quality is defined as satisfaction with the experience, integrating aspects of sleep initiation, maintenance, quantity, and refreshment upon awakening.
